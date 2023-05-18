LPL Financial, Bleakley Financial Group Welcome Amwell Ridge Wealth Management

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that Amwell Ridge Wealth Management, led by Managing Partner David Johnston, CFP®, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate (RIA) and custodial platforms, aligning with Bleakley Financial Group, an existing firm serving LPL-affiliated advisors. Johnston reported having served approximately $180 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. He joins from Cetera Financial Group.



Located in Flemington, N.J., Johnston opened Amwell Ridge Wealth Management in 1996 driven by the fundamental belief that a proper financial plan begins with risk management, then infuses innovative, enhanced diversification within an investment portfolio. He and his team of four specialize in working with people aged 55 and older who are looking for the planning and guidance to ensure a smooth transition into and through their retirement.

The decision to join Bleakley Financial Group and LPL was based on Johnston’s desire to address the shifting needs of his business. “As our clients’ needs expand, regulatory landscape evolves, and technology advances, it’s vital we have a robust infrastructure to support these areas,” he said. “Our partnership with Bleakley Financial Group and LPL will bolster our wealth management, financial planning and investment operations.”

A 2023 NJBiz Leaders in Finance honoree**, Johnston added, “We continue to take our fiduciary responsibility extremely seriously – aiming to provide the best client experience possible – and this new affiliation increases our scale, broadens our resources, advances our technology, and enhances the client experience.”

Andy Schwartz, co-founder and principal of Bleakley Financial Group, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Dave and his team. We are confident that the great financial planning work they do today will only be enhanced by accessing the expanded support services we provide. We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership with Amwell Ridge for many years to come.”

LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, Scott Posner stated, “We extend a warm welcome to David and are honored to support his business. LPL advisors can rely on us to continuously invest in innovative capabilities and robust resources designed to help them differentiate their business and win in the marketplace. We congratulate Bleakley for growing its network of quality advisors, and we look forward to a long-lasting relationship with the entire team at Amwell Ridge Wealth Management.”

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2022.

**The NJBiz Leaders in Finance awards program celebrates New Jersey’s financial executives at all levels who contribute to the success of their companies as well as their community.

