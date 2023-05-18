iCAD’s ProFound AI Breast Suite Wins U.S. General Services Administration’s AI Healthcare Challenge Award

NASHUA, N.H., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced its ProFound AI® Breast Suite is a winner of the U.S. General Services Administration’s (GSA) “AI Healthcare Challenge” award. iCAD presented its portfolio of breast cancer detection, density assessment and risk evaluation solutions at the competition, focused on improving health outcomes in a range of areas, including using AI to detect cancers earlier and improve outcomes.



“It is an honor for iCAD’s technology to be recognized as a winner of this challenge, as it is further testament to the unique value our ProFound AI Breast Suite offers to both clinicians and patients. Our detection solution is already trusted by our government and military, as last year the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) determined it met the DoD’s stringent cybersecurity prevention thresholds and granted the technology an Authorization to Operate (ATO), allowing its use in DoD healthcare facilities, which care for military servicemembers, retirees and family members,” said Dana Brown, President and CEO of iCAD, Inc. “With unrivaled accuracy, performance and speed, ProFound AI is revolutionizing breast cancer screening and detection, leading to a better experience for both patients and their radiologists. Our density and risk evaluation solutions further personalize screening by providing clinicians and their patients with a more holistic view of their breast health and individual risk of developing breast cancer. With breast cancer affecting one in eight women during their lifetime,1 it is essential for women to have access to this technology, as it is clinically proven to improve cancer detection and reduce false positives and unnecessary callbacks, which can be stressful for women.”

Built with the latest in deep-learning AI, ProFound AI rapidly analyzes each 3D mammography image, detecting both malignant soft tissue densities and calcifications with unrivaled accuracy. With up to 2x the clinical performance improvement for radiologists compared to leading competitors, ProFound AI was clinically proven in a large reader study to increase radiologist sensitivity by an average of 8%, increase specificity by 7%, reduce recall rate in non-cancers by 7.2%, and slash reading time by 52.7%.2,3

In a clinical study, ProFound AI Risk for 3D Mammography was up to 2.4 times more accurate for short-term risk assessments than traditionally used risk models, such as Gail and Tyrer-Cuzick.4 ProFound AI Risk for 2D Mammography is more accurate than Tyrer-Cuzick v8 for both short-term and long-term risk assessments.5 In a clinical study, ProFound AI Risk for 2D Mammography accurately identified 20% of breast cancers as high-risk, compared to 7.1% for Tyrer-Cuzick.5 iCAD’s Density Assessment solution aids in accurate and consistent density-based stratification and reporting and offers the highest matching accuracy for dense and non-dense assessment on the market.6

The GSA launched the Applied AI Healthcare Challenge earlier this year as a prize competition seeking diverse and practical solutions to help federal agencies provide the highest level of medical care. The challenge awarded four grand prizes of $25,000 each for winning prototypes, for a combined sum of $100,000. iCAD was also featured as part of the Cancer Focus Area at the Applied AI Healthcare Challenge Industry Day on May 2, where 10 industry vendors were selected out of 53 entrants to discuss their technologies at the event.

“For more than two decades, our innovative artificial intelligence solutions have empowered providers and professionals to accurately, reliably, and quickly detect cancer and improve outcomes – optimizing every patient’s opportunity to live longer, better lives. Some of the most prestigious academic hospitals and imaging centers around the world trust our technology to detect cancer sooner, and with greater accuracy,” said Ms. Brown. “We remain steadfast in our mission to create a world where cancer can’t hide by offering the most pervasive and personalized breast AI technologies, and we look forward to continuing to expand access to this technology and enhancing care for more women worldwide.”

