Mobiquity Technologies Launches ElecTech, an AI Powered Programmatic Advertising Solution for Political Campaigns

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technology solutions, announces the launch of ElecTech, an AI-powered programmatic platform destined to redefine political advertising. Harnessing the power of first-party data and advanced artificial intelligence, ElecTech provides unrivaled precision in voter targeting and message optimization.



"With ElecTech, we are delivering a platform that incorporates advanced AI algorithms, dynamic creative optimization, and robust audience segmentation techniques. We have designed it to be a one-stop solution for modern political campaigns that want to connect with voters on a deeper and more personalized level," said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies.

Leveraging the strength of first-party data, ElecTech offers granular audience segmentation, facilitating precision targeting within specific voting districts. The platform uses AI to analyze a vast array of demographic data, voter preferences, and behaviors, delivering tailored ad content that resonates with voters on an individual level. Additionally, the dynamic creative optimization feature enables ElecTech to generate custom ads for each audience segment, thus significantly boosting ad engagement rates.

ElecTech’s capability for real-time performance tracking and adjustment stands to deliver the desired results for political campaigns. The AI-driven platform monitors key performance indicators such as click-through rates, conversion rates, and audience engagement to identify and implement necessary adjustments to campaign strategies.

"The use of AI in ElecTech facilitates data-driven decision making, eliminating guesswork and enhancing efficiency in political advertising. We believe with this technology, campaigns can achieve more success due to improved ad relevance, superior audience engagement, and ultimately, more effective message delivery," Julia added.

Given the projected increase in expenses for the upcoming 2024 election, surpassing the already substantial budget of the previous cycle, the effective allocation of campaign funds becomes crucial. Utilizing ElecTech's precise targeting and tailored messaging could offer a notable advantage to political campaigns striving to optimize their advertising budgets, particularly in light of certain social media platforms' hesitancy towards politically focused ads.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) is a next-gen, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising technology solutions. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its subsidiaries. Mobiquity Technologies’ current platforms; Advangelists (www.advangelists.com) and MobiExchange (www.mobiexchange.com) provide programmatic advertising technologies, data insights on consumer behavior, automated ad copy and omni-channel delivery options. For more information, please visit: www.mobiquitytechnologies.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Investor Relations:

Columbia Marketing Group

Email: john@TheColumbiaMarketingGroup.com

Phone: 646-736-1900