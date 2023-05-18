KYN Capital Group Gives Update on Koinfold 2.0 Enhanced Features and Approves the Purchasing of Gold and Silver Within Koinfold App

RENO, NV, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group (OTC: KYNC) is pleased to announce in its latest update, an extended security Pin that provides a smooth and seamless way to transact between coins, crypto, tokens, and more. The new update is available now on the Google Play Store and will soon be released on the Apple IOS store.

The Koinfold Pay Desktop Mac version has been submitted and is awaiting approval from the Apple IOS store. While we anticipate approval imminently, we also will be updating our shareholder base more frequently as we begin to monetize our platform.

The level of interaction we are seeing is extremely high and we believe this will continue to expand our global reach.

Koinfold Pay 2.0 is also proud to announce our soon to come implementation of the ability to buy gold and silver within the Koinfold app.

As of April 23, 2023, the following states have pending bills that are on the pathway to recognizing gold and silver as legal tender.

Montana Missouri Kansas Oregon Kentucky

Wisconsin Tennessee Iowa Mississippi

West Virginia Minnesota Vermont

Alaska South Carolina Idaho Arkansas

Maine New Jersey Arizona Texas

KYN Capital Group CEO Rick Wilson stated, “The value of gold and silver has never been extinguished, and in times of turmoil, such as during currency transitions, they tend to preserve their value far more effectively than other financial instruments.”

A free download for Koinfold 2.0 is available via the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC)

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC), a Nevada Corporation, is a leading holding company dedicated to being at the vanguard of its industry working on acquisitions in the entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touch-less payment verticals. KYNC leverages the expertise of its highly skilled team & developers to create a cohesive force in formulating market and business strategies, ensuring that they remain ahead of the curve to carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Follow KYN Capital Group, Inc. on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/kyncap

Follow https://kyncap.com

https://www.twitter.com/koinfold

https://www.koinfold.com

https://koinfoldpay.com/

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

