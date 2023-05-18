Global Medical Radiation Detection Market Report 2023: Increasing Use of Diagnostic Imaging Drives Growth

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Radiation Detection Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Gas-filled Detector, Scintillators), By Product (Personal Dosimeters, Area Process Dosimeters), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical radiation detection market size is expected to reach USD 1, 683.35 million by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.53% from 2023 to 2030.

The primary factor driving the industry is due to greater demand for radiation detection and medical diagnostics.



As per the estimates CDC in 2020 cancer was the second leading cause of death in the U.S. The increase in the prevalence of this disease is fuelling the demand for the treatment which in turn, is influencing the demand for detection devices. Additionally advancements in technology such as the use of artificial intelligence and nanotechnology aid in detecting the very low level of radiation with high accuracy further influencing the growth of the market.



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market. Radiation therapy is a critical component of cancer treatment, and the pandemic has disrupted cancer diagnosis and treatment globally. Many cancer patients have been forced to postpone or cancel their radiation therapy treatments due to the pandemic's limitations on healthcare systems and resources.

The pandemic has also resulted in a decline in the number of cancer diagnoses, which has led to a decrease in the demand for radiation therapy.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 outbreak had disrupted global supply chains and caused delays in the delivery of radiation therapy equipment and supplies.

However. The market has also accelerated the adoption of advanced technologies in radiation therapy, such as image-guided radiation therapy and proton therapy, which can improve treatment outcomes and reduce the risk of side effects. These advancements are expected to drive the growth of the medical radiation therapy market over the forecast period.



Medical Radiation Detection Market Report Highlights

In 2022, North America dominated the market in terms of the revenue share by 34.20%. This is attributed to growing concern about the potential risks associated with exposure to ionizing radiation in medical procedures

In 2022, based on product, personal dosimeters accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022 owning to its properties such as being lightweight, and easy to access

On the basis of type, gas-filled detectors accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022 owning popularity due to several advantages they offer over other types of radiation detectors

On the basis of end-use. The hospitals segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022. This is attributed to the increasing geriatric population and an increase in chronic diseases, there is a growing demand for medical imaging procedures, such as X-rays, CT scans, and PET scans

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $944.52 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1683.35 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.1.1 Radiation Detection, Monitoring And Safety Market Market

3.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.1.2.1 Radiation Oncology Market

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Increasing Use of Diagnostic Imaging

3.2.3 Growing Awareness of Radiation Risks

3.2.4 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 Lower Adoption in Emerging Economies

3.2.2.2 High Cost and Lack of Skilled Work Professional

3.2.3 COVID 19 IMPACT

3.3 Medical Radiation Detection Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2 Pestel Analysis



Chapter 4 Medical Radiation Detection Market, By Type 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Type Market Share Analysis

4.2 Segment Dashboard

4.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.3.1 Gas-Filled Detectors

4.3.1.1 Gas-Filled Detectors Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2 Scintillators

4.3.2.1 Scintillators Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.3 Solid-State

4.3.3.1 Solid-State Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Medical Radiation Detection Market Analysis, By Product 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Application Market Share Analysis

5.2 Segment Dashboard

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.3.1 Personal Dosimeters

5.3.1.1 Personal Dosimeters Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Area Process Dosimeters

5.3.2.1 Area Process Dosimeters Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.3 Surface Contamination Monitors

5.3.3.1 Surface Contamination Monitors Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.4 Others

5.3.4.1 Others Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Medical Radiation Detection Market Segment Analysis, By End-Use 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1 End-Use Market Share Analysis

6.2 Segment Dashboard

6.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.3.1 Hospitals

6.3.1.1 Hospitals Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.3.2.1 Ambulatory Surgical Centers Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

6.3.3.1 Diagnostic Imaging Centers Estimates And Forecast 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.4 Homecare

6.3.4.1 Homecare Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Medical Radiation Detection Market Regional Market Analysis, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Medical Radiation Detection Market: Competitive Market Analysis

