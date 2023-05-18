Disposable Gloves Market (Material, Type) - Reach $21.4Bn by 2028 at 14.5% CAGR with Natural Rubber Segment Driving Growth During 2021–2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research report on " Disposable Gloves Market Revenue Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material; Type”, the global market is expected to reach USD 21,400.12 million in 2028 from USD 8,278.81 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2028.





Disposable gloves are used in the healthcare industry to prevent the chances of contamination between the patients and the physicians. These gloves are made of different materials like latex, nitrile rubber, polyisoprene, polyvinyl and neoprene, and others. Surgical gloves are available in two forms powdered and powder-free. The powder used in the gloves is cornstarch powder, lycopodium powder, and talc, which are used to avoid sweating and lubricate the gloves making them easy to use. Powder-free gloves are used in sensitive surgeries and are also used by people allergic to powder. Surgical gloves are available in various sizes, thus offering precision in surgeries. Surgical gloves are of higher standards and highly sterile, as per the application and end use.

In terms of volume, the disposable gloves market saw a volume sale of 399,092 million units of disposable gloves in 2021 and 1,061,030 million units expected to be sold globally by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.0%. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the disposable gloves market and the factors governing its growth. The growing burden of healthcare-associated infections, the rising adoption of nitrile gloves for industrial use, and the increasing number of surgical procedures sources propel the demand for disposable gloves. However, the shortage of gloves hampers the market growth. The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments in the market.

Disposable nitrile gloves are ideal for multi-purpose industrial use and provide excellent hand protection for workers. Industrial disposables nitrile gloves are widely used in manufacturing and production facilities in the chemicals industry, electronics industry, paint and coatings industry, printing and dyeing industry, and various other industrial use and processes, which require additional protection for workers and their products. These include the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, and special packaging industries. Industrial use nitrile gloves are lightweight and provide good feel for delicate operations such as light assembly and material handling, small electronics assembly, and other precision projects requiring hand protection. Light-duty maintenance and cleanup, intricate parts handling, and lab analysis / technical work are all possible with these gloves.





Leading-edge Industrial use nitrile gloves conform to the hands comfortably. Moreover, the soft Industrial use nitrile gloves material reacts with the body temperature and conforms to the shape of the hand, making them exceptionally snug. Due to which, the person wearing gloves get a cool, dry, precise fit, with far less hand fatigue. Industrial use Nitrile gloves material also has a naturally low coefficient of friction, making them easy to slip on. Disposable Industrial use Nitrile Gloves provide a high degree of softness, sensitivity, feel and flexibility and feature textured fingers for exceptional grip. Industrial use nitrile gloves are designed to provide greater barrier protection while being remarkably comfortable to wear for extended periods. They also have excellent resistance to a variety of splashed chemicals, solvents , greases, oils, bases, etc. Hence, these factors are driving the demand for disposable gloves in various industries across the globe during the forecast period. Furthermore, another major factor leading to an increasing number of surgical procedures is the geriatric population.





Global Disposable Gloves Market Share Report, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 8,278.81 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 21,400.12 Million in 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 185 No. of Tables 113 No. of Charts & Figures 67 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Material, Type Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered RUBBEREX, Sempermed, Cardinal Health Inc., Supermax Corporation Berhad, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Ansell Limited, Mölnlycke, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, and B. Braun Melsungen AG





The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected various industries, such as manufacturing and healthcare, and its long-term repercussions are likely to hinder the healthcare sector growth during the forecast period. Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, lockdown and business shutdowns were imposed by governments of various countries to control transmission. Along with these measures, gloves and masks were considered as primary tools to prevent the spread of the virus. Gloves were a part of the PPE kits or personal protective equipment kits and were essential for the public and primarily the healthcare workers to protect themselves against COVID-19. The demand for gloves from both public and the healthcare industry saw a steep rise. This led to major shortcomings on the supply side, with production taking a hit due to a shortage of raw materials, closure of facilities due to COVID-19 outbreaks, and disrupted supply chains.

For instance, Top Glove in November 2020 expected deliveries to be delayed and sales to fall below its forecast after thousands of the company’s workers tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the closure of its production facilities. The company mitigated the production to unaffected facilities and rescheduled its delivery to minimize the impact. The company had to close down 28 of its production facilities in phases to quarantine its employees and control the spread of the disease. However, the demand remained steady and continued to increase during most part of 2020. As the pandemic eased, the reopening of production facilities and the recovery of the supply chain led to the supply meeting the demand and aided the growth of the disposable gloves market. Overall, the demand for disposable gloves was high during the pandemic and, therefore, positively impacted the disposable gloves market.





According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of aged population (more than 60 years of age) will nearly double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050. The aging population of the world could lead to a substantial increase in the demand for surgical services. Additionally, surgeons need to plan accordingly to accommodate an expanded workload without compromising the quality of care. There have been several changes made by geriatricians, orthopaedic surgeons, and anaesthetists to improve general facilities and services for surgical treatments. Hence, there is an increase in the number of surgical procedures for older people in the country. According to the British Journal of Surgery, released in May 2019, the total number of elderly people undergoing surgeries reached 1,012,517 in 2015 from 544,998 in 1999. Also, it is estimated that more than 1.48 million people aged 75 years and above will undergo surgical procedures every year by 2030.





