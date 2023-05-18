Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market Report 2023: Increase in Research and Development in Pharmaceutical Industry Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market (2023-2028) by Equipment Type, Type, Contract, Service Provider, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market is estimated to be USD 17.99 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 34.95 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.2%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Research and Development in Pharmaceutical Industry

Rising Number of Chronic Diseases and Need of Diagnosis

Growing Investment and Government Funding to Support Biomedical Research Activities

Restraints

High Cost of Service Contracts

Increasing Shift Towards Home Based Testing

Opportunities

Advancement in the Laboratory Equipment

Growth in Asset Management Companies

Challenges

Limited Scope for Innovation

Market Segmentations



The Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market is segmented based on Equipment Type, Type, Contract, Service Provider, End-User, and Geography.

By Equipment Type, the market is classified into Analytical Equipment, General Equipment, Specialty Equipment, and Support Equipment.

By Type, the market is classified into Repair and Maintenance Services, Calibration Services, Validation Services, and Others.

By Contract, the market is classified into Standard Service Contracts and Customized Service Contracts.

By Service Provider, the market is classified into Original Equipment Manufacturers and Third-Party Service Providers.

By End-User, the market is classified into Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories, and Academic & Research Institutions.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corp., Danaher, PerkinElmer, Pace Analytical Services, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Siemens, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



