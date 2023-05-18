Hospital Gowns Market (Type, Risk Type, Usability) - Reach $4.54Bn by 2027 at 7.2% CAGR with Surgical Gowns Segment Driving Growth During 2020–2027 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research report on " Hospital Gowns Market Growth Report, Size, Share, Trends & Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Risk Type, and Usability, and Geography”, the global market is expected to reach USD 4,542.67 million by 2027 from USD 2,620.88 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.





Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002294





Hospital gowns are long piece of clothing worn by patients as well as healthcare professionals in the medical facility. The healthcare professionals to prevent the spread of infection use these. These are of two types disposable and reusable. Disposable hospital gowns are made of paper, plastic and other disposable material. The reusable gowns are made of fabric, which can bear hot water laundering, and other sterilization procedures.

The traditional hospital gowns have existed for ages. In the initial days, patients were given anesthesia before performing surgical procedures due to which patients were unable to remove clothes. To undress a patient before the surgery was a difficult task; hence, comfortable removal and cover patient gowns were designed. Lancet published a study in 2019, which explored the detailed impact of wearing gowns had on 928 adult patients in the UK. Out of 928 patients, 668 patients reported they felt exposed while wearing the patient gown, 557 patients mentioned the design of the gown was inadequate and difficult to put on. The overall majority of the respondent felt self-conscious and uncomfortable in the gowns. Four out of ten also reported wearing two gowns at once to preserve their dignity. In 2018, Care and Wear entered into a partnership agreement with Parsons School of Design to design an innovative new hospital gown to empower patients and protect their privacy. This new hospital gown design opens from the front and covers the back. Unlike the traditional hospital gown, this design diminishes the exposure of the back. Different ties and snaps are also incorporated to enable partial exposure when required.





Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Hospital Gowns Market Growth Report (2020-2027) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002294





Global Hospital Gowns Market Share Report, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 2,620.88 Million in 2019 Market Size Value by USD 4,542.67 Million by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 7.2% from 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 143 No. of Tables 72 No. of Charts & Figures 64 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Risk Type, and Usability, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered 3M, Angelica, Aramark, Atlas Infiniti, Bellcross Industries Private Limited, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Inc., Priontex, Sara Health Care, Standard Textile Co., Inc





Browse key market insights spread across 143 pages with 72 list of tables & 64 list of figures from the report, "Hospital Gowns Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Surgical Gowns, Non-Surgical Gowns, and Patient Gowns), Risk Type (Minimal, Low, Moderate, and High), and Usability (Disposable and Reusable), and Geography" in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/surgical-gowns-market





The hospital gowns are among the highly used hospital consumables. Hospitals utilize a large quantity of hospital gowns for the general patients. Moreover, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a tremendous rise in the demand for hospital gowns worldwide. Various market players of non-healthcare businesses are engaged in the production of hospital gowns to fulfill the high demand. The existing players are ramping up the production and supply chain for the hospital gowns. The disposable hospital gowns have become one of the crucial components in the personal protective equipment (PPE) kit that is a prerequisite for medical staff and personnel dealing with any medical work. This has positively affected the growth of the hospital gowns market.The hospital gowns are among the highly consumed hospital consumables. The hospitals utilize a larger quantity of hospital gowns during the COVID19 pandemic and for the general patients. There has been a tremendous rise in the demand for hospital gowns in the regions. Various market players of non- healthcare businesses are taking involvement in the hospital gowns' productions to fulfill the high demand. The existing players are ramping up the production and supply chain for the hospital gowns in the region. The disposable hospital gowns have become one of the crucial components in the personal protective equipment (PPE) kit that is a prerequisite for medical staff and personnel dealing with any medical work. This has led to a positive impact in the growth of hospital gowns market.

There is a rise in number of cardiovascular surgeries and general surgeries performed across the globe. In Europe, the conditions and symptoms such as a rise in diabetic cases, and lifestyle changes, and more are leading to an increase in number of cardiovascular surgeries, and general surgeries. The incidence of cardiovascular diseases has increased in European countries since the last 25 years. As per the European Cardiovascular Disease Statics, in 2015, about 85 million people in Europe and 49 million in the EU were suffering from cardiovascular diseases. Along with cardiovascular surgeries, number of general surgeries is also increasing which is expected to fuel the growth of the hospital gowns market during the forecast period.





Speak To Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPMD00002294





Hospital Gowns Market – by Type

Surgical Gowns

Non-Surgical Gowns

Patient Gowns

Hospital Gowns Market – by Risk Type

Minimal

Low

Moderate

High

Hospital Gowns Market – by Usability

Disposable

Reusable

Hospital Gowns Market – by Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South and Central America Brazil Argentina Rest of South and Central America



Company Profiles

3M

Angelica

Aramark

Atlas Infiniti

Bellcross Industries Private Limited

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries, Inc.

Priontex

Sara Health Care

Standard Textile Co., Inc









Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):

Medical Isolation Gowns Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Surgical Gown Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Spunlace Surgical Gown Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Healthcare Workwear Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Maternity Wear Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: