Zymeworks Announces Departure of Neil Klompas, President and Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced the departure of Neil Klompas, President and Chief Operating Officer.



Mr. Klompas joined Zymeworks in 2007 as Chief Financial Officer and served in multiple capacities until being named Chief Operating Officer and President in 2022. At various points throughout his tenure, he oversaw diverse areas within the Company including finance, legal, business development, human resources, clinical development, manufacturing, and other business functions, and played a central role in building the Company’s programs and leadership in novel multifunctional biotherapeutics during Zymeworks’ formative years.

“I join our Board of Directors and other members of our management team in thanking Neil for his many significant contributions at Zymeworks. During his long tenure, he helped the Company advance many enterprise developments, including multiple financing and business development transactions as a private company, which led to the Company’s initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, multiple successful subsequent public follow-on financing transactions, and the collaboration and licensing agreement for zanidatamab with Jazz Pharmaceuticals,” said Kenneth Galbraith, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Zymeworks. “Neil also provided invaluable support during my first year as Chief Executive Officer, and I am very grateful for his years of leadership and commitment to the Company. We wish Neil all the best in his future endeavors.”

“I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved and accomplished at Zymeworks over the last sixteen years, and I want to express my sincerest thanks and heartfelt appreciation to all of my current and prior colleagues on the executive committee, Board of Directors and across the entire organization for their contributions, resilience, and dedication. While I am excited about the prospect of stepping away from Zymeworks and exploring new opportunities, I’m confident that the scientific, technical, and clinical professionals at Zymeworks are among the most talented researchers in their respective fields. Coupled with the Company’s strong focus on innovation and technology, I am confident that the leadership team will continue to make great progress in advancing the Company’s emerging pipeline and making a meaningful difference in the lives of patients who are impacted by difficult-to-treat cancers,” added Mr. Klompas.

Mr. Klompas’ departure as the Company’s President and Chief Operating Officer will be effective June 30, 2023, and he will remain as an advisor to the Company to ensure a smooth transition.

