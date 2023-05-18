Dolby Achieves Milestone of 500th Theatrical Film in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, and Paramount Pictures, today celebrate a new partnership milestone with the upcoming release of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, marking the 500th theatrical film confirmed in both Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos®. The film, from Paramount Pictures and Skydance, will be released in theatres on July 12th.

"We’re proud to empower the theatrical community with Dolby’s pioneering audio and video technologies as we celebrate our 500th feature film in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos with the upcoming film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One," said Jed Harmsen, Head of Cinema and Group Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories. “We are excited to celebrate this milestone with Paramount and look forward to building on the momentum we created together with Top Gun: Maverick, which was one of the top grossing Dolby Cinema® domestic movies of 2022.”

“Dolby has been an incredible partner of ours throughout the years, and we value the tools they have developed for our filmmakers to deliver our pictures in what we consider to be the best-in-class cinema experience – Dolby Cinema,” said Chris Aronson, President of Domestic Distribution at Paramount Pictures. “Following our successful collaboration on Top Gun: Maverick last year, we can’t wait to continue working with Dolby on Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, as we strive to deliver audiences the very best in entertainment.”

“I'm devoted to a fully immersive big screen experience and no big screen experience is complete without the extraordinary detail, depth, power and presence of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos,” said producer, director and Academy Award® winning writer, Christopher McQuarrie.

Among the 500 feature films released or confirmed in both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos include Paramount box office hits like Sonic the Hedgehog 2, A Quiet Place: Part II, Scream VI, and Top Gun: Maverick in addition to highly anticipated films such as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

Since the opening of the first Dolby Cinema back in 2014, there are now 290 Dolby Cinema locations globally, spanning 28 exhibitor partners and 14 countries. Domestically, AMC Theatres currently operates over 150 Dolby Cinema locations in the United States, including newly added locations at AMC Avenue Forsyth 12 (GA), AMC Stones River 9 (TN), and AMC Barrett Commons 24 (GA).

Over the past year, we have seen increased global momentum around influential sites including in the UK with the Dolby and ODEON opening of Liverpool’s first Dolby Cinema at ODEON Liverpool One and with Toho Cinemas who just unveiled its first Dolby Cinema in Lalaport Kadoma, marking the ninth Dolby Cinema location in Japan.

