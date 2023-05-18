EdFi Introduces Its Educational Hub for All Things Crypto

Athens, Greece, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With its ambitious mission and innovative model, EdFi intends to become a major player in the global online education market. The platform's token economics aims to ensure maximum utility for users while encouraging growth and sustainability.

The Ambitions of This New Project

EdFi's ambition is to create an educational ecosystem accessible to everyone. This ecosystem will include various topics, using blockchain technology, DeFi, and AI implementation.

EdFi aims to effectively transform the conventional education system while providing users with reliable access to educational materials. By doing so, EdFi would create a new avenue for the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies.

The team shared an estimated value for the off-chain global online education market size of around $30 billion. EdFi hopes to capitalize on such a large-scale endeavor and promote crypto adoption by moving this business to Web3.

While several platforms provide off-chain educational content hubs, EdFi's hub will be on-chain. This choice will allow users to benefit from the advantages of the growing Web3 economy.

The EdFi team is working hard to make its visions and ambitions a reality. With their help, users worldwide will have access to reliable educational content. It will also assist in bridging gaps between traditional education and cryptocurrency mass adoption.

The $EdFi Token Launch

The $EdFi token launch will focus on creating a fair and equal opportunity for all interested participants. The token will be available on Uniswap V2 without community presales, public rounds, or VC backing.

The team will split the total supply of 1 billion tokens as follows:

10% for staking

70% for liquidity

15% for airdrop

5% for marketing and operations.

As this allocation implies, the team will not receive any tokens.

Additionally, a simple 2% tax will operate on every buy-and-sell operation to ensure the project's sustainability. The tax proceeds will help the team grow the liquidity pool and fund the EdFi treasury. This approach promotes equal opportunity to everyone interested in participating while allowing EdFi to become sustainable in the long term.

About EdFi

EdFi is a project in the crypto space that provides tools and resources to help users learn about cryptocurrency-based finance. Its goal is to become an educational hub for all things crypto, bringing its community into the Web3 world.

EdFi has planned several milestones, including launching its ERC20 token and activating a staking campaign for $EdFi holders. The introduction of EdFi Suite and EdFi Suite Pro will give exclusive access to educational content.

Moreover, EdFi aims to partner with Web2 organizations and has already applied to CoinMarketCap to create awareness. Finally, EdFi AI will launch as an AI-powered chatbot delivering concise insights on blockchain, crypto, and Web3.

EdFi is building a platform that blends blockchain technology, decentralized finance, and AI with an accessible educational content center. EdFi's website and the social media pages below provide reliable information to anyone interested in learning more about the project.