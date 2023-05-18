net2phone Named a Most Promising Contact Center and Unified Communications Provider for 2023

net2phone is featured in CIOReview’s Contact Center and Unified Communications editions

Newark, NJ, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- net2phone , a leading communications-as-a-service provider, today announced that both its contact center and unified communications services have been recognized as among the most promising solutions in their respective market verticals by CIOReview, a leading publication for business technology leaders. Both net2phone units have been included in editorial features in CIOReview’s Contact Center and Unified Communications editions.

“We are glad to announce that net2phone has been featured in our Contact Center and Unified Communications editions,” said Justin Smith, Managing Editor of CIOReview. “Our listed companies have met and exceeded the expectations of some of the industry’s most sophisticated and knowledgeable technology consumers.”

CIOReview guides enterprises through the continuously evolving business environment with information about solutions and services, and serves as a knowledge source as well as a platform for technology buyers, experts and decision-makers to share their valuable insights about new solutions and marketplace trends.

“We are delighted that CIOReview has recognized the exceptional value of our uContact customer experience platform and our UNITE unified communications solutions to drive enhanced productivity,” said Jonah Fink, president of net2phone. “We recognize that each business has unique needs, and we work closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies, unique integrations, or customized automations that are specifically designed to meet their objectives.”

net2phone’s Unified Communications and Contact Center solutions connect businesses with voice, video, chat, text, and integrations that scale as businesses grow, all from within the cloud. Their advanced feature sets include reporting and analytics to deliver additional insights and drive smarter conversations while streamlining operational processes and integrating seamlessly with popular CRMs. The solutions are designed to be user-friendly, simple and reliable, enabling businesses to manage their omnichannel communications through an intuitive web-based interface.

By adopting net2phone's unified communications or contact center platforms, clients gain a competitive edge by modernizing their business communications, improving employee and agent productivity, and enhancing the overall customer experience.

About net2phone:

net2phone’s cloud services, including unified communications and contact center solutions, help corporations around the globe succeed through innovative business communication solutions empowering smarter conversations. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT). To learn more, please visit net2phone.com or connect on LinkedIn.

