For immediate release 18 May 2023

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

Results of Annual General Meeting voting

The Company is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held today, 18 May 2023, were duly passed on a Show of Hands.

Details of the proxy votes received were as follows:-





FOR



AGAINST Chairman’s

Discretion Abstain Resolution No. Number of Votes



Number of Votes



Number of Votes



Number of Votes Ordinary 1 1,400,099 0 42,576 0 Ordinary 2 1,307,203 66,266 42,576 26,630 Ordinary 3 1,380,099 20,000 42,576 0 Ordinary 4 1,400,099 0 42,576 0 Ordinary 5 1,400,099 0 42,576 0 Ordinary 6 1,363,469 26,630 42,576 10,000 Ordinary 7 1,386,186 13,913 42,576 0 Special 8 1,395,099 5,000 42,576 0 Special 9 1,302,403 81,738 42,576 15,958 Special 10 1,354,186 20,913 42,576 25,000 Special 11 1,352,556 20,913 42,576 26,630

Richard Roth did not seek re-election at the meeting and has therefore retired from his position as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from today. Richard Roth was non-executive Director of the Company since October 2015.

John Hustler, non-executive Chair of the Board, commented: “On behalf of the Company’s Shareholders and the Board, I would like to thank Richard for his considerable contribution to the VCT over the last eight years and I wish him well in his other ventures”.

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk

Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to:

Matt Currie

Seneca Partners Limited

01942 295 981

Matt.Currie@senecapartners.co.uk