For immediate release 18 May 2023
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc
Results of Annual General Meeting voting
The Company is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held today, 18 May 2023, were duly passed on a Show of Hands.
Details of the proxy votes received were as follows:-
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|Chairman’s
Discretion
|Abstain
|Resolution No.
|Number of Votes
|Number of Votes
|Number of Votes
|Number of Votes
|Ordinary 1
|1,400,099
|0
|42,576
|0
|Ordinary 2
|1,307,203
|66,266
|42,576
|26,630
|Ordinary 3
|1,380,099
|20,000
|42,576
|0
|Ordinary 4
|1,400,099
|0
|42,576
|0
|Ordinary 5
|1,400,099
|0
|42,576
|0
|Ordinary 6
|1,363,469
|26,630
|42,576
|10,000
|Ordinary 7
|1,386,186
|13,913
|42,576
|0
|Special 8
|1,395,099
|5,000
|42,576
|0
|Special 9
|1,302,403
|81,738
|42,576
|15,958
|Special 10
|1,354,186
|20,913
|42,576
|25,000
|Special 11
|1,352,556
|20,913
|42,576
|26,630
Richard Roth did not seek re-election at the meeting and has therefore retired from his position as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from today. Richard Roth was non-executive Director of the Company since October 2015.
John Hustler, non-executive Chair of the Board, commented: “On behalf of the Company’s Shareholders and the Board, I would like to thank Richard for his considerable contribution to the VCT over the last eight years and I wish him well in his other ventures”.
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
For further information, please contact:
John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com
Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk
Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to:
Matt Currie
Seneca Partners Limited
01942 295 981
Matt.Currie@senecapartners.co.uk