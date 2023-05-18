$48.5 Billion Gummy Supplements Markets: Vitamin Gummies, Omega Fatty Acid Gummies, Collagen Gummies, CBD Gummies - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gummy Supplements Market by Type (Vitamin Gummies, Omega Fatty Acid Gummies, Collagen Gummies, CBD Gummies), Starch Ingredient (Supplements With Starch, Starchless Systems), Distribution Channel, End User, Functionality & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gummy supplements market is projected to reach USD 48.5 Billion by 2028 from USD 24.6 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period in terms of value.

Gummy supplements are marketed as providing specific health benefits, such as boosting immune function or promoting healthy hair and skin. Gummy supplements are now widely available at drugstores, supermarkets, and online retailers, making them more accessible to consumers.

Gummy supplements are a convenient way to consume vitamins and minerals, especially for people who have difficulty swallowing pills. Gummy supplements come in various flavors, making them more appealing to people who don't like the taste of traditional supplements. Companies have been heavily marketing gummy supplements as an easy way to get essential nutrients.

By type, Vitamin Gummies are projected in high demand during the forecast period

Vitamin gummies are often more palatable than traditional vitamin supplements, which can have a bitter or unpleasant taste. The sweet and fruity flavor of gummies makes them more appealing to children and adults. Vitamin gummies are easy to take and can be consumed on the go without water or food.

This convenience makes them a popular choice for busy people who want to ensure they get their daily dose of vitamins. Vitamin gummies have been heavily marketed as a tasty way to supplement in diet with essential vitamins. The colorful packaging and advertising campaigns have contributed to the popularity of gummies as a supplement.

Some people believe that gummies are more effective than traditional supplements because they taste good and are easier to take. Moreover, the gummy vitamin market is expanding rapidly as a result of the rising number of undernourished people. According to FAO, the number of undernourished people rose to 828 million in 2021.

The population that is undernourished does not get the essential nutrients and food needed for growth. The gummy vitamins can be utilized as a nutritional source to meet the demand for nourishment and provide the undernourished population with health advantages. Thus, the rise in number of undernourished people is likely to drive the market for gummy vitamins.

Overall, the combination of taste, convenience, marketing, rise in a number of undernourished people, and perception of effectiveness has made vitamin gummies a highly demanding supplement.

By Distribution Channel, Online Retail Stores are widely used due to convenience and competitive pricing

Online retail stores provide a convenient way for consumers to purchase gummy supplements from the comfort of their homes. Consumers are able to easily browse through a wide range of products, compare prices, and read reviews without having to physically visit a store. Online retail stores often offer a greater variety of gummy supplements compared to general stores.

This is because online retailers source products from multiple suppliers and manufacturers, providing consumers with a wider selection to choose from. Many online retailers offer customization options for gummy supplements, such as personalized vitamin packs or subscription services.

This allows consumers to tailor their supplement intake to their specific needs and preferences. Online retailers are often able to offer competitive pricing due to lower overhead costs than general stores. This makes gummy supplements more affordable for consumers.

By Region, US is driving the market in North America in gummy supplements due to increasing demand for vitamins and supplements

The gummy supplement market in the US is driven by increasing consumer demand for more convenient ways to take vitamins and supplements as more consumers are looking for ways to support their overall health and well-being.

Some of the key factors driving the growth of the gummy supplement market in the US include the increasing popularity of gummy supplements among children and young adults, the rising awareness about the health benefits of dietary supplements, and the availability of a wide range of gummy supplement products across various distribution channels such as online stores, supermarkets, and health food stores.

The growing awareness among consumers about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, the aging of the US population, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the gummy supplements market in the US. In addition, consumers are becoming more proactive in managing their health, and are looking for natural and holistic ways to support their overall wellness.

Competitive landscape

Key players holding a large share in the gummy supplements market include GSK (UK), Church & Dwight (US), H&H (Hong Kong), Procaps (Luxembourg), Bayer AG (Germany), The Clorox Company (US), Nestle (Switzerland), Unilever (UK), Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan), and Catalent (US).

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 320 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $24.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $48.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Growing Preference for Natural and Organic Ingredients to Drive Market

Adults Accounted for Largest Share in 2022

US Held Largest Share in Gummy Supplements Market, 2022

North America to Dominate Gummy Supplements Market Across All Types, 2023 Vs. 2028

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets to Dominate Gummy Supplements Market Across All Distribution Channels, 2023 Vs. 2028

Adults Segment to Account for Largest Share by 2028

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Rate of Vitamin-Deficiency Diseases and Undernutrition

Soaring Burden of Metabolic Diseases

Increasing Rates of Infertility

Growing Consumer Interest in Beauty and Wellness

Increase in Product Innovations

Restraints

High Cost of Gummy Supplements

High Sugar Content in Gummy Supplements

Opportunities

Rising Health Awareness Among Consumers and Demand for Plant-Based Products

Increase in Aging Population

Challenges

Risks Associated with Overconsumption of Gummy Supplements

Formulation Challenges of Gummy Supplements

Value Chain Analysis

Research & Product Development

Raw Material Sourcing

Production and Processing

Quality and Safety Controllers

Marketing & Distribution

End-Users

Company Profiles

Key Players

Gsk plc

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

H&H Group

Amway

Procaps Group

The Clorox Company

Bayer Ag

Haleon Group of Companies

Catalent, Inc.

Nestle

Unilever

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Pharmacare Laboratories Australia

Swanson

Global Widget, LLC

Im Healthcare

Smp Nutra

Nature's Truth

Herbaland Naturals Inc.





Other Players

Zanonvitamec.Com

Hero Nutritionals

Nutra Solutions USA

Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc.

Boscogen, Inc.

Makers Nutrition, LLC

Ernest Jackson

Scn Bestco

Nature's Way Brands

The Hut.Com Ltd





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iaci

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment