$257 Bn Metal Stamping Markets: Embossing, Blanking, Bending, Coining, Flanging - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2028 - Rising Demand for Lightweight and High-Strength Metal Components in Automotives

The metal stamping market is projected to grow from USD 213.8 billion in 2023 to USD 257.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7%

The growing population, rising per capita income, rapid industrialization, and infrastructural development have led to the growth of the automotive and construction industry, thereby driving the demand for metal-stamped components.

By Process, the Blanking process accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Out of the five process types (embossing, blanking, bending, coining, flanging), blanking has the largest market share and is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This process is automated, and large quantities can be produced quickly and efficiently.

Furthermore, because the process only removes material from the sheet or coil's edges, it produces very little waste, making it an environmentally friendly manufacturing method. The blanking process is an essential tool for metal stamping manufacturers, allowing them to quickly and efficiently produce high-quality, uniform parts.

Some of the major applications of the blanking process are making medals, computer parts, precision tools, automotive parts, cutlery, and power tools.

By Material, Steel material accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Out of the three materials (steel, aluminum, copper), steel has the largest market share and is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by the rising demand for metal-stamped steel products in automobiles, appliances, and electronics.

Technological advancements have resulted in new steel alloys and manufacturing methods that improve strength, durability, and cost-effectiveness. As a result, manufacturers increasingly incorporate steel into their products, which may drive demand in the metal stamping market.

By Material thickness, ?0.4 mm accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Out of the two material thickness types (?0.4 mm and >0.4 mm), ?0.4 mm is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

0.4 mm delivers high strength, flexibility, and precision to create complex and precise parts. Thin-gauge materials are used in various metal stamping applications, including producing parts like battery contacts, circuit board components, and other small, precision components for electronic devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

They find demand in the automotive industry, especially for interior components such as door panels, dashboard trim, and other decorative elements; in the aerospace industry, for lightweight aircraft components such as ducts, housings, and brackets; and in the medical industry, for surgical instruments, implants, and other medical devices.

By Press type, Mechanical press accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Out of the three press types (mechanical, hydraulic, and servo), the mechanical press has the largest market share and is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Mechanical presses are preferred for metal stamping due to their high speed, consistency, accuracy, low maintenance, and cost-effectiveness.

They can operate at high speeds, deliver a consistent amount of force with each stroke, and provide precise control over stamping location and depth. Furthermore, mechanical presses are less expensive and require less maintenance than hydraulic presses.

By End-Use Industry, Medical accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Out of the seven end-use industries (automotive, industrial machinery, construction, electricals & electronics, aerospace, telecommunication and medical), medical is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Growing aging population, increasing access to healthcare, increasing healthcare expenditure, and advancement in medical technology are some of the factors that will help the market to grow. In medical applications, Implants are to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the metal stamping market during the forecast period

North America has traditionally been one of the major markets for metal stamping. Globally, North America has been a leader in product innovation in terms of quality and applications. The US is the most dominant country in the North American metal stamping market. The US dominated the North American metal stamping market.

The key companies producing metal-stamped components in North America include Arconic Corporation, Clow Stamping Company, Wiegel Tool Works, Inc., and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. These companies account for a prominent share of the global market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 212 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $213.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $257.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Rising Demand for Lightweight and High-Strength Metal Components in Automotive Industry to Drive Metal Stamping Market

China Accounted for Largest Market Share

Medical End-use Industry to Register Highest CAGR

Implants to Account for the Largest Market Share

India to be the Fastest-Growing Market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Lightweight Materials

Growing Adoption of Automation

Technological Advancements

Growing Demand for High-Quality, Precision Parts in End-use Industries

Restraints

Trade Policies and Tariffs

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Infrastructural Development

Industrialization and Urbanization in Emerging Economies

Increasing Scope of Metal Stamping in the Medical Industry

Challenges

Issues Caused by Lightweight Material Usage

Global Semiconductor Shortage

Lack of Standardization

Poor-Quality Stamping and Tool Wear

Industry Trends

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape Analysis

Resource Conservation and Recovery Act

Regulation (Eu) 2018/858

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Act

Regulatory Bodies and Government Agencies

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

International Automotive Task Force

US Food and Drug Administration

Vehicle Certification Agency (Vca)

Case Study Analysis

Wiegel's New HEV Battery and Engine Module Concept

Beryllium Copper Spring-Contact Stamping for Hearing Aid Application

Metal Processing Company Increases Plant Utilization by Focusing on Scrap Management

Company Profiles

Key Players: Business Overview, Products/Solutions/Services Offered, Recent Developments, Analyst's View

Gestamp Automocion, SA

Arconic Corporation

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

Cie Automotive SA

Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Aapico Hitech Public Company Limited

Clow Stamping Company

Wiegel Tool Works, Inc.

Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co.

Acro Metal Stamping

Boker's, Inc.

Kenmode, Inc.

Other Companies

D&H Industries, Inc.

Ultra Tool & Manufacturing, Inc.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Magna International, Inc.

Dongguan Dingtong Precision Metal Co. Ltd.

Tempco Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Wisconsin Metal Parts, Inc.

Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company

Klesk Metal Stamping, Co.

Goshen Stamping, LLC

Thomson Lamination Company, Inc.

Sertec Group Ltd.

Heju Stamping

