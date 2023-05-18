Global Work Clothing Market Analysis Report 2023: Combining Performance, Comfort and Image

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Work Clothing: Combining Performance, Comfort and Image" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Work clothing encompasses three distinct categories - basic workwear, corporate wear, and protective clothing - which cover a broad and diverse range of garments and accessories.

As a result, the market for work clothing represents one of the largest single segments of the performance apparel industry. In the face of numerous threats in recent years, the major players in the work clothing market have shown themselves to be remarkably resilient. Two such threats are disruptions in supply chains and sharp increases in costs and these have put pressure on earnings.

At the same time, there have been sharp shifts in the way people dress for work and these shifts have posed a key challenge for designers of work clothing.

Many companies have overcome these threats by introducing products which fulfil the changing needs of customers and, more specifically, meet growing demand for garments which combine comfort and durability with a fit and style which allow for individual expression.

There is strong evidence that clothing which meets the needs and preferences of employees can have a powerful impact on employee confidence and morale. It can also have an impact on the image of the employer. Consequently, companies which offer such clothing stand to reap rewards.

The companies most likely to gain the biggest rewards, however, will be those which are able to respond to the needs and preferences of employees in a way which is environmentally sustainable.

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

INTRODUCTION

TYPES AND CHARACTERISTICS OF WORK CLOTHING

Types of work clothing

Key performance criteria for work clothing Durability

Comfort

Embellishments

AESTHETIC ASPECTS OF WORK CLOTHING

Image

Increasing emphasis on visual appeal

Garment fit

Dress codes for work

Growing importance of style and flair

FABRICS AND TECHNOLOGIES USED IN THE PRODUCTION OF WORK CLOTHING

Workwear and uniforms

SUPPLY AND PURCHASE OF WORK CLOTHING

Supply of work clothing

Direct sale

Garment rental and laundry

Purchase of work clothing

Environmental sustainability

MARKET FOR WORK CLOTHING

Key geographical markets

Relationship between the market for work clothing and the labour market

Prospects for growth in the work clothing market Market for workwear in China

Market for workwear and uniforms in North America Market for general workwear, corporate wear and uniforms in Western Europe

Impact of adverse external factors on the market for work clothing

KEY PLAYERS IN THE MARKET FOR WORK CLOTHING

Alsco

Alsico

Aramark

Carhartt

Cepovett Group

Chef Works

Cintas

HAVEP

Base layers

Protective wear

Workwear

Hultafors Group

EripioWear

Fristads

Kansas

Snickers Workwear

Johnson Service Group

Klopman International

Mi Hub

UniFirst Corporation

VF Corporation

OUTLOOK

