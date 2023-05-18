Global Work Clothing Market Analysis Report 2023: Combining Performance, Comfort and Image

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Work Clothing: Combining Performance, Comfort and Image" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Work clothing encompasses three distinct categories - basic workwear, corporate wear, and protective clothing - which cover a broad and diverse range of garments and accessories.
As a result, the market for work clothing represents one of the largest single segments of the performance apparel industry. In the face of numerous threats in recent years, the major players in the work clothing market have shown themselves to be remarkably resilient. Two such threats are disruptions in supply chains and sharp increases in costs and these have put pressure on earnings.
At the same time, there have been sharp shifts in the way people dress for work and these shifts have posed a key challenge for designers of work clothing.
Many companies have overcome these threats by introducing products which fulfil the changing needs of customers and, more specifically, meet growing demand for garments which combine comfort and durability with a fit and style which allow for individual expression.
There is strong evidence that clothing which meets the needs and preferences of employees can have a powerful impact on employee confidence and morale. It can also have an impact on the image of the employer. Consequently, companies which offer such clothing stand to reap rewards.
The companies most likely to gain the biggest rewards, however, will be those which are able to respond to the needs and preferences of employees in a way which is environmentally sustainable.
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
INTRODUCTION
TYPES AND CHARACTERISTICS OF WORK CLOTHING
- Types of work clothing
- Key performance criteria for work clothing Durability
- Comfort
- Embellishments
AESTHETIC ASPECTS OF WORK CLOTHING
- Image
- Increasing emphasis on visual appeal
- Garment fit
- Dress codes for work
- Growing importance of style and flair
FABRICS AND TECHNOLOGIES USED IN THE PRODUCTION OF WORK CLOTHING
- Workwear and uniforms
SUPPLY AND PURCHASE OF WORK CLOTHING
- Supply of work clothing
- Direct sale
- Garment rental and laundry
- Purchase of work clothing
- Environmental sustainability
MARKET FOR WORK CLOTHING
- Key geographical markets
- Relationship between the market for work clothing and the labour market
- Prospects for growth in the work clothing market Market for workwear in China
- Market for workwear and uniforms in North America Market for general workwear, corporate wear and uniforms in Western Europe
- Impact of adverse external factors on the market for work clothing
KEY PLAYERS IN THE MARKET FOR WORK CLOTHING
- Alsco
- Alsico
- Aramark
- Carhartt
- Cepovett Group
- Chef Works
- Cintas
- HAVEP
- Base layers
- Protective wear
- Workwear
- Hultafors Group
- EripioWear
- Fristads
- Kansas
- Snickers Workwear
- Johnson Service Group
- Klopman International
- Mi Hub
- UniFirst Corporation
- VF Corporation
OUTLOOK
