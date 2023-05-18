Conduent Introduces Rapid Assistance Solution to Help Agencies Expedite Disbursement of Emergency Relief Funds

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, announced Rapid Assistance, a new transformational payment solution. This solution can dramatically speed up the ability of government agencies and non-profit organizations to securely deliver funds to individuals. When needs are urgent, agencies now can dispatch aid to those impacted by natural disasters and other crises in a matter of minutes, rather than in days or weeks.



“Conduent’s Rapid Assistance allows governments to distribute time-critical assistance to the public by the means and manner that best meets each recipient’s needs,” said Andy Efstathiou, Research Director at NelsonHall. “Providers of relief assistance have two major challenges: setting up a payment system that is auditable and transparent and getting money to where it can help in a timely fashion. To date, relief agencies have found that a large percentage of recipients receive aid long after the event, with the people least able to shoulder the financial burden often the ones facing the longest delays. Conduent’s experience with providing child and governmental support services enables it to build this auditable, secure payment capability.”

Leveraging Conduent’s market-leading digital payment capabilities, Rapid Assistance allows federal and state agencies to instantly and securely provide relief funds. Rapid Assistance currently offers ACH direct deposit, Zelle® and real-time payments over the RTP® network, and Conduent will look to offer other future product enhancements. Combining these digital options with chip-enabled, pre-paid debit cards will help ensure that all impacted constituents can receive aid quickly regardless of their banking status. All of the payment options are facilitated via Conduent’s Integrated Payments Hub, which enables faster and easier deployment.

“This is exciting news for government agencies, charitable organizations or any other entity that desires to expedite the transfer of funds,” said Mark E. King, President of Government Solutions at Conduent. “In the case of natural disasters, it is that much more complicated if mailboxes are no longer standing, streets aren’t accessible or families are displaced. Rapid Assistance offers digital payment options that citizens want and need. Our solution will help states and their aid partners improve the speed and security of assistance.”

Conduent is a leader in government payment disbursements for federally sponsored programs including Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women, Infants and Children (WIC), as well as government-initiated cash disbursements such as child support and unemployment insurance. Conduent currently delivers electronic payments for government services in 36 states, including 23 Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) programs.

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise, and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including delivering 43 percent of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

