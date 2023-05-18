Green Builder Media Releases 2023 Outdoor Living Guide

Lake City, Colo., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Media just rolled out a new custom publication, Outdoor Living: Making Sustainable Choices.

Matt Power, Editor-in-Chief of Green Builder, opens the book by reminding us how backyards have evolved: “Over the past four years, our backyards have become much more than play spaces for kids or weekend barbecues,” Power says. “They’re sanctuaries that allow us to get our feet under us as we process the stress of contagious illnesses, “doomscrolling” the news and worsening climate extremes.”

Simply setting foot in nature–even a small slice of the outdoors–reduces our stress, he says. Join Power as he walks you through the latest developments in outdoor living, including:

Natural Sanctuary Spaces Top Homeowner Wish Lists. This comprehensive look at natural swimming pools reviews the best climates for these oases and highlights the important cleaning and filtration work plants offer.





Extreme Green Outdoor Living. Living hard-core green brings rich opportunities for your backyard space. When you ditch the propane, gas lawn mower and bbq grill, you can have the natural, green hangout of your dreams. This article offers a look at the latest products and research that points the way to a simplified backyard plan.





Living hard-core green brings rich opportunities for your backyard space. When you ditch the propane, gas lawn mower and bbq grill, you can have the natural, green hangout of your dreams. This article offers a look at the latest products and research that points the way to a simplified backyard plan. Hardscapes: Architectural Jewelry for Your Backyard Master Plan. There is nothing more restful than built-to-last hardscaping that is durable and beautiful. In this article, find a host of ideas for privacy, water features, pathways, and more.

Find inspiration in this aspirational look at how simple, beautiful and functional backyards can be. Take a few ideas from it for your backyard and bring joy and healing to your home landscape.

Download your free copy of Outdoor Living: Making Sustainable Choice here.

This resource was made possible by the generous support of Accoya, Pioneer, ProVia, and Unilock.

For interviews, questions, or to publish the book's content, contact Cati O'Keefe 513-532-0185.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

