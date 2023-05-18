Revolutionizing Crypto Trading: Mosdex's AI-Powered Pathfinder Algorithm for Optimal Trade Paths in Centralized and DeFi Exchanges

New York, NY, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the cryptocurrency and decentralized finance (DeFi) sectors continue to expand, the demand for innovative and efficient trading solutions becomes increasingly vital. Mosdex, an advanced cryptocurrency platform, recognizes this need and has developed an AI-powered Pathfinder algorithm to optimize trade paths across centralized exchanges (CEXs) and DeFi platforms, including decentralized exchanges (DEXs), automated market makers (AMMs), lending protocols, and yield farming pools. In this article, we explore the groundbreaking Mosdex AI-Powered Pathfinder and its role in discovering the best trade paths for users.

An Overview of MOSDEX AI-Powered Pathfinder

The Mosdex AI-Powered Pathfinder, also known as the Mosdex Aggregator, is built on a unique architecture that is programmable, adaptable, and equipped with self-learning capabilities. This advanced algorithm follows a four-step process to identify the optimal trade paths:

Max Output Equation: The Pathfinder algorithm begins by formulating a mathematical equation to maximize the output from integrated liquidity providers. This equation is dynamic, adjusting to the terms and conditions and utilizing various data types as input. The equation's result ensures that users receive the best possible amount, guaranteeing optimal trade paths and profits.

High-Precision Data Processing: The subsequent step involves accessing and converting all necessary data into a High-Precision Data Format (HPDF). The AI-powered HPDF module finalizes the data and sends it to the max output equation for further processing. By leveraging AI, the HPDF module ensures accurate and efficient data processing.

Finding All Paths: The algorithm then searches for all possible routes between two tokens, filtering out unnecessary paths based on specific criteria. The Pathfinder accommodates a maximum of five tokens between the input and output tokens, reducing the number of potential paths to a manageable level. It eliminates low liquidity pools, identifies compatible tokens, and prepares multiple paths for users.

Mosdex Pathfinder: Assembling: Finally, all data and formulas are sent to the AI-powered Pathfinder algorithm for assembly. Through numerous calculations and formula analyses, the algorithm consolidates the scattered data and generates the information needed to confirm the swap transaction. This final step ensures the most efficient and profitable trade paths for users.

The Impact of Mosdex's AI-Powered Pathfinder Algorithm

MOSDEX's revolutionary AI-Powered Pathfinder algorithm is revolutionizing cryptocurrency trading by providing optimal trade paths across centralized and decentralized finance platforms. This innovative solution offers several benefits to users, including:

Improved Efficiency: The Pathfinder algorithm's AI-powered capabilities guarantee the most efficient trade paths, maximizing profits and minimizing risks for users.

Enhanced Adaptability: As a re-programmable and self-learning algorithm, it can quickly adapt to changing market conditions and trends.

Increased Accessibility: By providing optimal trade paths across various DeFi platforms, the Pathfinder algorithm opens up new opportunities for users to engage with the growing DeFi ecosystem.

About MOSDEX

In 2022, Mosdex launched a state-of-the-art crypto arbitrage automated platform that simplifies cryptocurrency management and reduces costs. This platform aims to provide users and exchanges with a secure and user-friendly experience coupled with real-time analytics. Leveraging the latest advancements in machine learning and blockchain technology, Mosdex developers have created a powerful platform that generates passive income for users.

The Mosdex Arbitrage Platform offers automated and predetermined mechanisms that calculate a highly competitive 24-hour expected return, potentially reaching up to 0.68% ROI daily. Users can act as liquidity providers by staking their Bitcoin (BTC) or Tether (USDT), earning recurring daily earnings.

The platform offers various liquidity packages, including 14-day, 30-day, or 90-day periods, with upfront displays of expected returns before entering into a contract. Additionally, users can conveniently claim their profits on a daily basis directly from the user-friendly dashboard once the rewards exceed or equal $10, eliminating any waiting time and enhancing user convenience.



