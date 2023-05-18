Grom’s Curiosity Ink Media Announces Licensing and Partnership Opportunities for Cats vs Pickles, Denver, the Last Dinosaur and Santa.com at International Licensing Expo 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) (“Grom'' or the “Company”), a media, technology, and entertainment company dedicated to family-friendly programming, web filtering technology, and safe social media for kids, today announced that Curiosity Ink Media, the company’s prolific family-friendly entertainment creator and brand-builder, will unveil a full slate of partnership opportunities centered around both original new I.P. and classic properties during upcoming International Licensing Expo 2023. The company’s key offerings include: the emerging toy collectible and entertainment sensation, Cats vs Pickles; the classic and iconic animated hit series, Denver, the Last Dinosaur; and Curiosity’s original holiday franchise property, Santa.com, which is both a feature film, entering production this year, as well as a stand-alone digital interactive and e-commerce platform for kids and adults. The portfolio offerings were confirmed today by Curiosity Ink Media’s Chief Executive Officer, Jared Wolfson.



“Curiosity Ink Media, in tandem with our great partners, is poised to make a big splash at Licensing Expo with a ripe and robust line-up of brands and properties,” states Wolfson. “With properties like Cats vs Pickles, Denver, the Last Dinosaur, and Santa.com, we expect to leave Las Vegas with very meaningful deals and a significant amount of value growth for Curiosity and our partners.”

The Curiosity Ink Media Licensing Expo 2023 catalog will be led by:

Cats vs Pickles Licensing Representation - The collectible toy phenomenon, supported by YouTube content, has an animated series in development. Curiosity, in partnership with Cepia LLC, will serve as its licensing representative in all categories, excluding plush, toys, figures and playsets. catsvspickles.com

– Teaming up with WEP LLC, Curiosity is representing the retro character entertainment property in all categories. Santa.com Collaborations & Partnerships – Curiosity’s original property will showcase their all-new interactive digital platform and host exclusive meetings for potential partners in several key categories. santa.com



Considered to be among the premiere licensing gatherings, the annual Licensing Expo connects the most influential entertainment, character, art, and corporate brand owners and agents with consumer goods manufacturers, licensees and retailers. Curiosity Ink Media will have its largest presence to date at this year’s show being held at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas, June 13-15.

About Curiosity Ink Media

Named as one of Business Worldwide Magazine’s “20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch” in 2022, Curiosity Ink Media is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Driven by a best-in-class leadership team, Curiosity Ink Media’s multi-faceted IP library is designed to amass ongoing value through strategic stewardship, partnerships, and highly targeted market entry. For more information, please visit https://curiosityinkmedia.com/ .

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, lets them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens and Curiosity Ink Media, a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows, and maximizes the short, mid- and long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. The Company also owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which provides web filtering for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit https://gromsocial.com or for investor relations, please visit http://investors.gromsocial.com/

About Cepia

Headquartered in St Louis, Mo., Cepia, LLC is a privately held, family-owned global manufacturer of entertainment-driven brands designed to ignite the imaginations of children of all ages. Led by industry veteran and former inventor of the year James Russell Hornsby and a small band of passionate toymakers, Cepia creates toy franchises that ignite magic through wonder and imagination. Versus World Property brands Cats vs Pickles, Dogs vs Squirls and Kittens vs Gherkins are distributed in major and specialty retailers in the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Thailand. For more information, please visit cepiallc.com and catsvpickles.com .

About WEP, LLC

St. Louis-based WEP, LLC has produced and distributed children’s animation for over 35 years, creating some of the world’s most memorable characters. WEP is the creator and IP holder for shows including: Denver, the Last Dinosaur and Voltron, Defender of the Universe, among others. WEP is a Koplar Enterprises company. For more information visit www.wep.com .

