MA Family Presents The State of Media 2023 Research Based On The Reporters’ Survey

Lisbon, Portugal, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MA Family , a team of communications experts focused on tech and venture capital, today released The State of Media 2023 Report capturing the current industry trends and challenges journalists face.

The company conducted a survey asking reporters working at the frontlines of the industry to confirm the identified trends. The survey covered the changing media landscape and the rise of new media formats, the increasing ratio of PR people to journalists, the attitude of journalists toward PR managers using AI to craft materials, and more. The input of the reporters validated the results of the research.

The Key Trends Of The Media Industry In 2023



Fewer reporters, more PR specialists: the number of traditional, reputable publications and the number of journalists working for each continued decreasing over the years while the number of PR specialists increased. 50% of journalists stated that too many PR people reaching them was one of the most significant challenges facing them in today’s media landscape.



Trust in traditional media declines, while social media becomes the most commonly used news source. The research confirms that trust is a problem: 30% of reporters state that distrust of the media is one of the biggest challenges they face in today’s media landscape.

New media, such as newsletters and podcasts, are not clear-cut. The number of podcast listeners continues to increase, but successful podcast creators realize they need other formats of media or business to scale. And despite suggestions that we had passed the peak of the newsletter era, more newsletters continue to be created. 40% of the reporters who participated in the research already have their own newsletter, 50% are not interested in this media format at the moment, and 10% would not consider it as there are so many already.

Securing coverage becomes a challenge as media now focus on features, creative campaigns, research, and analytical pieces, while “ordinary” announcements such as funding rounds and product launches play a secondary role. Reporters shared what type of stories they usually cover these days — the results are presented below (the question was multichoice)

Features: 80%

Launches and product updates: 60%

Relevant research: 50%

Funding rounds: 30%

Round-ups and lists: 30%

Partnerships: 10%

Other (the reporters also named Mergers and Acquisitions, Markets, Diverse founders, and tech): 30%



PR professionals started using AI to create more personalized pitches and compelling subject lines, but some media reporters do not like AI-written materials. However, 70% of respondents said their attitude towards PR specialists using AI in crafting materials is neutral, and only 30% confirmed it’s mainly negative.

For more than two decades, experts have been predicting the death of the print newspaper — and now it’s here; a growing number of publishers are cutting back on their print editions, pointing to rising costs and arguing consumers will prefer the immediacy and convenience of online news. 55% of reporters do not believe in the revitalization of print media, while 44% somewhat believe.

In the post-pandemic reality, events returned offline — media professionals were experiencing virtual fatigue and were craving in-person experiences, meaning it was the right time to meet the relevant reporters in person. 44% of respondents have a positive attitude toward meeting PR specialists at events, and 56% have a neutral one.

World’s leading corporations continue to make mistakes and sometimes even collapse due to poor communication, proving the fundamental value of precise communications.

The full report is available here .

“Journalism and communications have a symbiotic relationship, and we are always watching what’s going on with the media industry”, says Yury Molodtsov, Partner and COO of MA Family. “This is the only way we can provide value not just to our clients but also to journalists, allowing us to build long-term connections and, hopefully, educate fellow professionals on what they should and shouldn’t do”.