Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

TORONTO, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05967 per Equity share. The distribution is payable June 9, 2023 to shareholders on record as of May 31, 2023.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on May 31, 2023 will receive a dividend of $0.05967 per share based on the VWAP of $7.16 payable on June 9, 2023. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $9.77 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

Bank of Montreal Great West Lifeco Inc TELUS Corporation BCE Inc. Loblaw Companies Limited The Bank of Nova Scotia CIBC National Bank of Canada The Toronto-Dominion Bank CI Financial Corp. Ovintiv Inc. Thomson Reuters Corporation Cenovus Energy Inc. Power Corporation of Canada TMX Group Inc. Enbridge Inc. Royal Bank of Canada TransAlta Corporation Sun Life Financial Inc. TC Energy Corporation





Distribution Details Equity Share (DS) $0.05967 Record Date: May 31, 2023 Payable Date: June 9, 2023

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

dividendselect15.com

info@quadravest.com