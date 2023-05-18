Global Skincare (Facial Care, Body Care & Lip Care) Market was valued at USD 178.21 billion, which is expected to cross USD 254 billion by 2023-28, growing at a CAGR of 6.22%: Bonafide Research

Clifton, New Jersey, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social media platforms play a pivotal role in consumer behavior and trends, including in the skincare industry. Influencers and beauty bloggers share their skincare routines, product recommendations, and testimonials, influencing their followers to try new products. The reach and influence of social media platforms have helped create a buzz around skincare, leading to increased demand. Furthermore, the growth of e-commerce has made skin care products easily accessible to consumers worldwide. They provide a wide range of options, reviews, and detailed product information, allowing consumers to make informed decisions and purchase products from the comfort of their homes. Additionally, the increasing emphasis on self-care and holistic wellness has boosted the demand for skin care products. People are seeking products that not only address specific skin concerns but also provide a luxurious and indulgent experience. Skincare routines are often seen as a form of self-care and an opportunity for relaxation and pampering. As global connectivity increases, people are exposed to diverse beauty practices from around the world. This cross-cultural exchange has led to an increased demand for products inspired by traditional remedies and ingredients, such as Ayurvedic or K-beauty products.

Body care products are the most widely used skin care products globally, as they offer a diverse range of products to meet different consumer needs.

Lip care products are expected to grow robustly at a CAGR of 8.20%, driven by factors like increasing awareness of lip health, changing weather conditions, and evolving beauty trends.

Face care products like face cream, face wash, and sun care products will drive future demands, accounting for 47.86% of the revenue share by 2028.

Men’s skin care product demand is increasing globally, with rising awareness of skin care routines among men and brands expanding into men’s skincare product ranges.

Consumers are looking for skin care products made from natural or organic ingredients and are also trying out vegan skin care products.

Several trends are shaping the future of the skin care industry. Consumers are seeking formulations that are free from harmful ingredients like parabens, sulfates, and artificial fragrances. There is also a growing focus on eco-friendly packaging, recyclable materials, and cruelty-free practices. Brands are leveraging technology, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to offer personalized product recommendations based on individual skin concerns, preferences, and lifestyle factors. Consumers are seeking skin care products that harness the power of botanicals, herbal extracts, and organic ingredients. High-tech solutions like wearable devices, smart sensors, and apps are being used to monitor and analyze skin conditions, allowing for more targeted and effective treatments. Ingredients such as peptides, hyaluronic acid, retinol alternatives, and antioxidants are being incorporated into formulations to address specific skin concerns. Brands are expanding their offerings to include ingestible beauty supplements. DTC models allow brands to control the entire customer experience, from product development to distribution, resulting in more personalized and authentic interactions. Multifunctional products, such as moisturizers with built-in SPF, tinted sunscreens, and hybrid serums that combine multiple active ingredients, are becoming increasingly popular.

The global face care industry encompasses various products designed to cleanse, moisturize, treat, and enhance the appearance of the face. Toners, serums, shaving lotions and creams, exfoliators, eye creams, scrubs, and bleach account for 15.18% of the total. Facial masks are gaining popularity among consumers as they eliminate the need for a salon visit and are an easy and convenient option. They offer targeted treatments for various skin concerns, such as hydration, brightening, detoxification, and pore refinement. Sheet masks, clay masks, and overnight masks are popular in this category. Men are increasingly using aftershave lotions and creams, influenced by advertisements and the importance of skincare. Suncare products are widely used in the US and Europe, and robust demand from developing nations is expected to value them at over USD 20 billion by 2028. These products come in different SPF (sun protection factor) levels and formulations like lotions, creams, sprays, and powders. L'Oréal Paris, Estée Lauder, Clinique, SK-II, La Roche-Posay, Neutrogena, Cetaphil, Kiehl's, The Body Shop, and Olay have gained popularity and consumer trust through their commitment to quality, innovation, and addressing diverse skin care needs.

The global body care market is the largest skin care segment, with products like body lotions, body washes, body soap, shower gel, body oils, body powders, and others. The shower gel market at present is concentrated in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, Canada, and Brazil. It is further projected to increase its presence in other countries, growing at a CAGR of 6.74%. Body scrubs and exfoliators are gaining popularity as they remove dead skin cells, leaving the skin smoother and more radiant. Body oils are expected to be increasingly demanded as they provide deep hydration and improve skin elasticity. They are commonly used for massage, relaxation, and to enhance the skin's natural glow. Dove, Nivea, Bath & Body Works, Aveeno, Lush, Victoria's Secret, and Palmer's are some of the global body care brands.

The global lip care market is growing by leaps and bounds as it is viewed as an important element of the face. Lip balms are the most popular lip care products, with a 33.85% share that is used by almost every female around the world at least once a day. Lip balms are available in various formulations, such as stick balms, pots, tubes, and flavored options. Lip masks are expected to be in huge demand as they provide intensive hydration and nourishment to the lips. They are usually in the form of sheet masks or balms, infused with moisturizing ingredients, and designed to be left on the lips for a specified period of time. Lip scrubs are another commonly used lip care product to exfoliate and remove dead skin cells from the lips. On the other hand, lip oils offer deep moisturization and conditioning for the lips. Burt's Bees, EOS, Carmex, Nivea, Maybelline, ChapStick, Labello, L'Occitane, Vaseline, and Jack Black are some of the popular global lip care brands. Consumer preferences and trends in the lip care industry include growing demand for natural and organic lip care products, sustainability and eco-friendly formulations and packaging, tinted lip care options for added color and hydration, and the inclusion of additional benefits like SPF protection or anti-aging properties.

Traditionally, skincare has been associated more with women, but there has been a significant shift in recent years as men have become more conscious of their grooming and overall appearance. Social media platforms have played a significant role in influencing grooming trends and promoting skincare among men. They are recognizing the importance of maintaining healthy skin and seeking products that cater to their specific needs. Skincare brands are actively targeting the male demographic by developing products specifically formulated for men's skin concerns. The growth of the men's grooming industry has resulted in increased availability of skincare products specifically designed for men. Brands are expanding their offerings to include cleansers, moisturizers, serums, and other skincare products tailored to men's skin types. The desire to maintain a youthful appearance and combat signs of aging has led to increased demand for anti-aging products among men. Lab Series, Jack Black, Clarins Men, Kiehl's, Nivea Men, Baxter of California, Bulldog Skincare, Clinique for Men, Anthony Skincare, and L'Oréal Men Expert are some of the brands.

Specialty retail stores that focus specifically on skincare and beauty products are the first destination to shop for skin care products, with a 32.90% share. Supermarkets offer these products with discount schemes, while online retail sales are projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.22%. This is because of the increased number of beauty-focused websites and the official websites of skincare brands themselves, which provide a convenient way to purchase skincare products. Apart from these, dermatologists and skincare clinics often have their own lines of skin care products that are recommended as part of a specific skincare regimen. Some skincare brands operate through direct sales, where independent consultants sell products directly to consumers; examples include Avon and Mary Kay. Beauty subscription boxes curated with a selection of skincare products delivered on a monthly or quarterly basis are gaining popularity.

"There has been a notable trend of consumers transitioning to natural and organic skincare products. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the potential health risks associated with synthetic chemicals and artificial ingredients found in skincare products. They are becoming more ingredient-savvy and are paying closer attention to the formulations of these products," says Mr. Dhwipal Shah, from Bonafide Research. The marketing and perception surrounding natural and organic skincare have also contributed to the increased demand. Brands often emphasize the purity, gentleness, and potential benefits of using natural and organic ingredients, attracting consumers seeking a more holistic approach to skincare. Many established skincare brands have expanded their product lines to include natural and organic options. Dr. Hauschka, Weleda, Tata Harper, Jurlique, Antipodes, and Trilogy are some of the brands.

Vegan cosmetics have emerged as a booming segment within the skincare industry. Consumers are seeking out cruelty-free products that align with their values and do not harm animals. Many vegan skincare brands focus on using sustainable and eco-friendly ingredients, packaging, and production methods. They tend to offer alternatives to animal-derived ingredients like beeswax, lanolin, or certain proteins that may cause adverse reactions in some people. More skincare brands are introducing vegan product lines or transitioning their existing products to vegan formulations.

The Asia-Pacific region leads the global skincare market, driven by China, Japan, and South Korea’s significant presence. China has emerged as the largest skincare market in the world. The country's growing middle class and rising disposable income have contributed to the booming skincare industry. Chinese consumers place high importance on skincare and are increasingly willing to invest in premium products. The Japanese skincare market is known for its innovation, high-quality products, and focus on anti-aging and sun protection. Japanese consumers are highly educated about skincare and have a strong demand for effective and safe products. South Korea has gained global recognition for its influential skincare and beauty trends, often referred to as K-beauty. South Korean skincare products are known for their quality, innovative formulations, and emphasis on natural ingredients. The country has a dedicated skincare culture, with consumers following multi-step routines and using products like sheet masks, essences, and serums. Thailand , Vietnam , Indonesia , Philippines are other emerging countries in Asia-Pacific Skin Care Market.

The United States plays a major role in driving the skincare industry in North America . The US is home to many skincare companies that invest in research and development, leading to technological advancements and product innovations. The US entertainment industry, including Hollywood and social media influencers, has a significant impact on beauty trends and skincare product endorsements. A large consumer base, high disposable income, and a strong emphasis on beauty and wellness are some of the drivers.

The European skin care industry is highly fragmented, with numerous smaller companies and local brands operating in different countries. This makes it challenging for European skincare companies to compete on a global scale and gain substantial market share. Established global players from the United States, Asia Pacific, and other regions often dominate the global market, making it difficult for European companies to gain significant traction. The European Union has stringent regulations regarding cosmetic products, including skincare. However, European skincare brands are known for their expertise in cosmetic science, research, and innovation. Some European countries, such as France and Germany , have a long history and reputation for skincare and beauty.

The skincare industry in the MEA region has been growing steadily, driven by the region's expanding population, particularly the young demographic, which contributes to the growing demand for skincare products. Brands that offer natural and organic skincare products have gained popularity in the region. These brands often incorporate traditional ingredients and local beauty practices into their products, appealing to consumers seeking products that reflect their cultural identity. Given the region's climate, there is a high demand for sun care products in the MEA region. Luxury brands from around the world have expanded their presence in the region to cater to this demand. Popular sun care brands are NIVEA, La Roche-Posay, Bioderma, Avène, Vichy, Banana Boat, P20, and Eucerin.

South America has been experiencing growth and presents various opportunities. The region's expanding middle class and changing beauty standards contribute to the demand for skincare products. Consumers prioritize products with sun protection properties, including sunscreen and after-sun care. Online retailing has made skincare products more accessible to consumers, particularly in areas with limited physical retail options. International skincare brands, particularly those from the United States and Europe, like Neutrogena, Clinique, NIVEA, L'Oréal Paris, and Vichy, have a significant presence in the South American market. These brands offer a wide range of products, from mass-market to premium, catering to different consumer segments. Other well-known brands, including Estée Lauder, Olay, Lancôme, and Shiseido, also have a strong presence in the region.

