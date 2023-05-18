ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

In accordance with LR 9.6, the Board of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that Mary Anne Cordeiro is retiring from the Company with effect from 18 May 2023. It was announced earlier today, that Mary Anne, has been appointed to the board of Seneca Growth Capital VCT PLC, a venture capital trust.

Mary Anne served on the Board of Albion Income and Growth VCT PLC from July 2004 until its merger with the Company in November 2013. She was then appointed to the Board of the Company on 18 November 2013 and was also the Senior Independent Director and chaired the Remuneration Committee. As part of Board succession planning, Mary Anne was due to stand down having served for more than nine years for the Company. Margaret Payn, the Company’s Audit & Risk Chair, will succeed her as the Senior Independent Director.

The Board and Albion Capital, the Manager, offer their thanks and appreciation for Mary Anne’s excellent contribution to the activities of the Company during her time on the Board and wish her well in her new appointment and in her other future endeavours.

Robin Archibald, Chairman

18 May 2023

