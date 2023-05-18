Dental X-Ray Market to Hit USD 5.48 Billion by 2030 Owing to Rising Awareness and Emphasis on Oral Health | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Dental X-Ray Market had a valuation of USD 2.9 billion in 2022. It is projected to attain a value of USD 5.48 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, as per the SNS Insider research.”

Market Overview

Dental X-rays, also known as dental radiographs, are diagnostic tools used by dentists to capture images of a patient's teeth, jaws, and surrounding oral structures. These X-ray images are crucial for identifying dental problems that may not be visible during a regular dental examination. They provide valuable information to dentists, enabling them to diagnose and treat various dental conditions effectively.

Dental X-Ray Market Analysis

In recent years, there has been a noticeable surge in people's preference for improved aesthetic and oral care. This growing awareness, coupled with a rise in dental disorders, has resulted in an increased demand for dental X-ray procedures. As a consequence, the dental imaging market is experiencing significant growth and development. One of the primary factors driving this dental X-Ray market expansion is the increasing emphasis on aesthetics and oral health. With advancements in dental technology and the widespread availability of information, people are increasingly concerned about the appearance of their teeth and overall oral hygiene. This shift in mindset has led to a greater focus on preventive and corrective dental treatments, prompting individuals to seek out dental X-ray procedures to accurately diagnose and address any underlying dental issues.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report are:

The key players of dental X-Ray Market are as follows: Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca OY, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Corporation, Institute Straumann, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, 3M Company, A-Dec, Align Technology, Inc, and Others.

Impact of Recession on Dental X-Ray Market Share

Recessions can significantly impact the dental X-ray market, leading to decreased demand for X-ray services and a slowdown in equipment purchases. However, the dental industry has historically shown resilience in navigating economic challenges. Dental professionals and manufacturers can adapt to the changing market conditions by focusing on cost-effectiveness, exploring new technologies, and emphasizing the importance of preventive care. By doing so, they can mitigate the effects of a recession and position themselves for growth when economic conditions improve.

Dental X-Ray Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 2.9 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 5.48 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.3% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Dental X-Ray Market: Key Segmentation • By Product (Analog, Digital)

• By Type (Extraoral, Intraoral)• By Application Type (Cosmetic Dentistry, Medical, Forensic) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Regional Developments

North America has emerged as a dominant force in the dental X-ray market, primarily due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure and the continuous growth of healthcare spending in developed countries such as the United States. This region has witnessed significant advancements in dental technology and imaging systems, leading to widespread adoption of dental X-ray systems. The presence of robust healthcare facilities and a strong emphasis on oral healthcare have contributed to the high demand for dental X-ray systems in North America.

Key Takeaway from Dental X-Ray Market Study

The cosmetic dentistry segment is poised to dominate the market due to the increasing demand for aesthetic dental treatments, technological advancements, elevated patient expectations, and collaboration with other dental specialties.

Digital X-ray technology has emerged as the dominant force in the market due to its superior diagnostic capabilities, time and cost efficiency, radiation reduction, seamless integration with dental software, and continuous technological advancements.

Recent Developments Related to Dental X-Ray Market

Planet DDS, a leading provider of cloud-based dental practice management software, has joined forces with Overjet, a trailblazing AI company specializing in dental imaging, to embark on an exciting journey toward a new era of AI-powered dental imaging.

In a remarkable achievement, a pioneering dental AI startup has recently secured its second clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its cutting-edge technology designed to detect and diagnose prevalent oral diseases.

