Oral Care Market is Expected to Reach $54.9 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The oral care industry is expected to undergo significant advancements and transformations in the near future. With a growing emphasis on oral health and an increasing awareness of its impact on overall well-being, the demand for oral care products and services is set to rise. The industry will witness innovations in dental technology, including the development of advanced diagnostic tools, dental materials, and treatment modalities. Additionally, there will be a greater focus on preventive oral care, with an emphasis on educating individuals about proper oral hygiene practices and regular dental check-ups. The integration of digital technology, such as tele-dentistry and AI-driven oral care solutions, will enhance accessibility and personalized care. Moreover, sustainable and eco-friendly oral care products will gain prominence as consumers become more conscious of environmental impact. Overall, the oral care industry in the near future will be characterized by advancements in technology, a focus on prevention, and a commitment to promoting oral health for individuals of all ages.

Oral Care market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $47.2 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $54.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The rising incidence of dental diseases, the rising number of practicing dentists on a global scale, and technological advancements in oral care products are the major factors driving the growth of the oral care market. On the other hand, product recalls for the oral care market are expected to restrain the market's growth. Moreover, the adverse effects of teeth whitening products pose a major challenge to the growth of this market.

Oral Care Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $47.2 billion Estimated Value by 2026 $54.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% Market Size Available for 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2021-2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Oral Care Market:

Product, Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe(RoE)

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Rising trend of online purchasing and e-commerce Key Market Drivers Rising Incidence of dental diseases

In this report, the global oral care market is segmented by product, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product, the toothpastes segment accounted for the largest share of 51.3% of the oral care market in 2020. The high market share of this segment can largely be attributed to the high adoption of toothpastes for the maintenance of oral hygiene and the growing awareness of the utility of these products in the prevention of dental caries. The toothbrushes & accessories segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment can primarily be attributed to the high adoption of toothpastes owing to their accessibility, the increasing awareness of dental hygiene, and the promotion of teeth whitening and reduction of tooth sensitivity.

Based on distribution channel, the oral care market is segmented into consumer stores, retail pharmacies, online distribution, and dental dispensaries. The consumer stores segment accounted for the largest share of 61.7% of the oral care market in 2020. In contrast, the online distribution segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period. The increasing number of internet users and advantages such as low costs, free deliveries, availability of multi-brand oral care products, and the convenience of purchasing along with product comparison is the key growth drivers for this segment.

Based on region, the oral care market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of 31.6% of the oral care market in 2020. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific region for the oral care market include the growing awareness of oral care & oral hygiene products in this region, rising disposable income, increasing aging population in certain countries, and rising investments in dental healthcare. The Asia Pacific market is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players:

The prominent players in the global oral care market include Colgate-Palmolive Company (US), Procter & Gamble (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Unilever plc (US), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands).

Hypothetic Challenges of Oral Care Market in Near Future:

Shifting Consumer Preferences: Consumer preferences and behaviors are constantly evolving, and the oral care market needs to adapt to these changes. There might be a shift towards natural or organic oral care products, driven by increased awareness of environmental sustainability and concerns about potentially harmful ingredients in traditional oral care products. Meeting these changing consumer demands while ensuring product effectiveness and safety can be a challenge for manufacturers.

Regulatory Compliance: The oral care market is subject to various regulations and standards that ensure product safety and efficacy. Compliance with evolving regulations, such as those related to labeling, claims, and product ingredients, can be challenging for manufacturers. Keeping up with these regulatory requirements and adapting to new guidelines may require significant investments in research and development, testing, and documentation.

Increasing Competition: The oral care market is highly competitive, with numerous brands and products vying for consumer attention. As the market continues to grow, competition is likely to intensify, making it challenging for new entrants to gain market share and for existing players to maintain their positions. Differentiating products, establishing brand loyalty, and effectively marketing oral care solutions will become crucial for success.

Oral Health Education and Awareness: Despite growing awareness of oral health, there is still a need for improved education and awareness regarding proper oral care practices. Encouraging individuals to adopt and maintain good oral hygiene habits, such as regular brushing, flossing, and dental check-ups, can be a challenge. Addressing oral health disparities among different populations and promoting access to affordable oral care services will be essential.

Technological Advancements: The rapid pace of technological advancements presents both opportunities and challenges for the oral care market. Incorporating emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, digital imaging, and remote monitoring, can enhance diagnosis, treatment, and preventive care. However, integrating these technologies into existing oral care systems and ensuring their accessibility and affordability can be complex.

Sustainability and Waste Management: With increasing environmental consciousness, there is a growing demand for sustainable oral care products and packaging. Developing eco-friendly alternatives, reducing plastic waste, and implementing efficient recycling systems pose challenges in terms of cost, infrastructure, and consumer acceptance. Manufacturers and stakeholders in the oral care market will need to prioritize sustainability initiatives to meet these expectations.

Addressing these hypothetical challenges will require collaboration among manufacturers, oral health professionals, policymakers, and consumers. By staying attuned to evolving consumer preferences, maintaining regulatory compliance, embracing innovation, and promoting oral health education, the oral care market can overcome these challenges and continue to thrive in the near future.

Top 3 Use Cases of Oral Care Market:

Preventive Oral Care: One of the key use cases of the oral care market is preventive oral care. This includes the use of toothpaste, mouthwash, and dental floss to maintain oral hygiene and prevent dental issues such as cavities, gum disease, and bad breath. Preventive oral care products help remove plaque, reduce bacterial growth, and freshen breath, promoting overall oral health and preventing the need for more invasive dental treatments.

Dental Treatments and Restorations: The oral care market also encompasses various dental treatments and restorations. This includes dental procedures such as fillings, crowns, bridges, and dental implants. These treatments help restore damaged or missing teeth, improve oral function, and enhance the appearance of the smile. The availability of dental materials, such as dental composites and ceramics, contributes to the success and longevity of these restorative procedures.

Orthodontics and Alignment: Orthodontic treatments, such as braces and clear aligners, are another important use case of the oral care market. These treatments aim to correct misaligned teeth, bite issues, and jaw alignment problems. Orthodontic products help improve oral function, enhance aesthetics, and can have a positive impact on overall oral health. With technological advancements, innovative orthodontic solutions, such as digital orthodontics and 3D-printed aligners, are gaining popularity, providing patients with more comfortable and efficient treatment options.

These use cases highlight the diverse applications of the oral care market, ranging from preventive care to restorative treatments and orthodontics. The oral care industry plays a crucial role in promoting oral health, improving aesthetics, and enhancing overall well-being for individuals of all ages.

Recent Developments:

In September 2021, GalaxoSmithKline plc (UK) launched Dr. BEST GreenClean toothbrush, the first carbon-neutral toothbrush, with a handle made from renewable cellulose.

In March 2021, Colgate-Palmolive and Philips entered into a long-term collaboration to bring oral care benefits of electric toothbrushes to Latin America. This can be achieved mainly through an exclusive portfolio of Philips Colgate, featuring various electric toothbrushes across a range of price points.

