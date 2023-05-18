Global Diverticulitis Disease Market Size/Share Anticipated to Achieve USD 3.86 Billion by 2032, With 8.91% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Diverticulitis Disease Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Uncomplicated, Complicated); By Treatment; By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global diverticulitis disease market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 1.56 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 3.86 Billion by 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 8.91% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Diverticulitis Diseases? How Big is Diverticulitis Disease Market?

Overview

Diverticulitis is the infection or inflammation of small pouches called diverticula that can develop in your intestines. The condition affects the large intestine or colon, which is responsible for absorbing water from food and eliminating solid waste from the body. Diverticulitis can cause painful symptoms and serious complications in some cases. Symptoms of diverticulitis disease can include abdominal pain, distended abdomen, fever, nausea and vomiting, rectal bleeding, constipation, or, less commonly, diarrhea.

However, the exact cause of diverticulitis is not fully known, but it is thought to be related to a lack of exercise, a sedentary lifestyle, and a low-fiber diet. To prevent diverticulitis, it is recommended to maintain a healthy diet with high fiber intake, exercise regularly, and avoid smoking. Growing markets and a surge in the prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases worldwide are driving the diverticulitis market size.

Our Sample Report Covers:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Pfizer

G.D. Searle

Teva Pharmaceutical

Abbott Laboratories

Braun Medical

GSK

Bayer HealthCare

Roche Holding

Johnson and Johnson

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Synergy Pharmaceuticals

Ardelyx

Astellas Pharma

Novartis

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Baxter International

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Obesity and cigarette smoking population: Rising prevalence of obesity is expected to fuel the market growth. Also, the increased cigarette smoking population is boosting the diverticulitis market growth.

Rising prevalence of obesity is expected to fuel the market growth. Also, the increased cigarette smoking population is boosting the diverticulitis market growth. Growing geriatric population: Nearly everyone over the age of 80 suffers from diverticulosis, and as people age, their likelihood of developing it increases. According to a projection by the WHO from 2022, by 2030, 1 in 6 people worldwide will be 60 years of age or older. The number of people 80 or older is anticipated to triple between 2020 and 2050, reaching 426 million.

Nearly everyone over the age of 80 suffers from diverticulosis, and as people age, their likelihood of developing it increases. According to a projection by the WHO from 2022, by 2030, 1 in 6 people worldwide will be 60 years of age or older. The number of people 80 or older is anticipated to triple between 2020 and 2050, reaching 426 million. Ongoing clinical trials and increased demand for diverticulitis treatment drugs: continuous ongoing clinical trials on rare disorders and a rise in demand of drugs for the treatment of diverticulitis disease are projected to drive the diverticulitis market demand.

continuous ongoing clinical trials on rare disorders and a rise in demand of drugs for the treatment of diverticulitis disease are projected to drive the diverticulitis market demand. Health and government initiatives: Increasing health and government initiatives to enhance healthcare infrastructure such as funding for research and development of new treatments, and improved access to healthcare services, further accelerates the diverticulitis disease market growth.

Top Report Findings

Rise in prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, the growing geriatric population, and cases of obesity is anticipated to propel the market growth.

The market is segmented based on type, treatment, end-user, and region.

The market demand in North America is predicted to show significant growth during the forecast period

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Launch of new products : Launch of new items in the market is one of the key diverticulitis market trends expanding opportunities globally. As a result, it promotes the expansion of the expanded items. The diverticulitis illness market is expected to grow as a result of revised guidelines for treating simple acute diverticulitis.

Launch of new items in the market is one of the key diverticulitis market trends expanding opportunities globally. As a result, it promotes the expansion of the expanded items. The diverticulitis illness market is expected to grow as a result of revised guidelines for treating simple acute diverticulitis. Antibiotics for simple acute diverticulitis: Laura Mora-López's research paper suggests that recent studies have not shown any significant benefits of using antibiotics to treat simple acute diverticulitis in hospitalized patients. The paper concludes that moderate acute diverticulitis can be safely and effectively treated without antibiotics, and this approach is comparable to the current standard of care.

Segmental Analysis

Un-complicated is anticipated to account for the largest diverticulitis market share

By type, the un-complicated category dominated the market in 2021 owing to the ongoing advancement in the study of antibiotics for the treatment of simple diverticulitis. For instance, in 2022, Dulitha Kumarasinghe released a research report suggesting that non-antibiotic therapy could be a practical and safe approach to treating acute uncomplicated diverticulitis, as indicated by a recent publication. Another factor supporting the market growth is simple diverticulitis which is the most prevalent acute diverticular disease complication. In addition, simple acute diverticulitis can be caused due to the blockage and inflammation of a colonic diverticulum. The condition affects about 4-5% of persons with diverticulosis.

In 2022, the medication sector will witness the largest revenue share in the diverticulitis market

Based on treatment segmentation, the medication segment is expected to dominate the market because antibiotics are utilized to combat potential infections that could arise from acute diverticulitis, which is the key cause driving market expansion. For instance, antibiotic therapy covered Gram-negative and anaerobes while focusing on the common gut bacteria. Oral ciprofloxacin and metronidazole, or amoxicillin/clavulanate, are the most typical outpatient regimens. Other antibiotics used to treat acute diverticulitis involves trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (Bactrim), Ciprofloxacin (Cipro), and Clavulanic acid (Augmentin).

Diverticulitis Disease Market: Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 3.86 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 1.79 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 8.91% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Pfizer, G.D. Searle LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Medical, GSK plc, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Roche Holding AG, Johnson and Johnson Services, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Ardelyx, Astellas Pharma, Novartis AG, Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Baxter International. Segments Covered By Type, By Treatment, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographical Overview

North America: Based on geography, the diverticulitis market in North America is expected to hold the largest market share due to such as rising obesity and smoking rates, an aging population, a rise in the need for technologically advanced therapies, and greater public awareness of local health issues during the forecast period. Overeating and inactivity are the two most common causes of obesity. Factors such as Genetics, metabolism, environment, behavior, and culture usually affect obesity. Currently, 42.4% of adults in the United States are obese. Non-Hispanic Black American women have the highest obesity rates.

Moreover, according to a 2020 research report by Alexander T. Hawkins, diverticulitis is responsible for approximately 200,000 inpatient hospital stays and 371,000 emergency department visits every year in the United States. The report further estimates the cost associated with these hospitalizations and emergency department visits to be between 2.1 and 2.6 billion dollars.

Browse the Detail Report “Diverticulitis Disease Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Uncomplicated, Complicated); By Treatment; By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/diverticulitis-disease-market

Recent Developments

In January 2022, the ACP recently released two clinical guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of diverticulitis. According to these guidelines, the majority of patients with simple cases can be treated on an outpatient basis, and some may not even require antibiotics initially. For patients with complicated issues who have not undergone colonoscopy recently, the guidelines recommend referral for the procedure after the initial episode.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Diverticular Disease Market report based on type, treatment, end-user and region:

By Type Outlook

Uncomplicated

Complicated

By Treatment Outlook

Medications

Surgery

Supportive care

Penicillin Antibiotic

Antibiotics

Dietary Supplements

IV fluids

By End-User Outlook

Specialty centers

Hospitals

Research centers

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

