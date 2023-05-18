Tecogen Announces Sale of Chillers to Historic Newark Penn Station

WALTHAM, MA, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN) a leading provider of clean energy products and services, is pleased to announce the sale of two STx Chillers to NJ Transit for its historic Newark Penn Station. These chillers will replace the existing Tecogen chillers that have reliably served NJ Transit for over 25 years making the decision to upgrade an easy one. The new chillers will continue to be serviced by our Piscataway NJ service center.

The sale of the STx Chillers to NJ Transit was made possible through Tecogen's long standing manufacturer's representative, D&B Building Solutions located in Bloomfield, New Jersey. D&B Building Solutions’ expertise and deep industry knowledge played a crucial role in facilitating this sale and ensuring that NJ Transit received the most suitable and efficient cooling solution based on its needs. The project is part of NJ Transit’s commitment to provide a clean and comfortable world class travel experience by keeping the air temperature at a comfortable level so customers can look forward to a pleasant experience during the summer months (NJ Transit Press Release).

"We are thrilled to continue our relationship with NJ Transit by providing cooling for Newark Penn Station," said Jeff Glick, VP of Sales at Tecogen. "The new chillers provide enhanced energy efficiency, improved cooling capacity, and reliability, making them an ideal choice for customers looking for a high-quality and environmentally friendly cooling solution.”

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including combined heat and power, air conditioning systems and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company’s cost efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly products for energy production nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,150 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales and service personnel throughout North America. Aggregate run hours on Tecogen’s InVerde cogeneration systems exceed 5 million hours. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopack, Tecopower, Ultera, and NetZero Greens are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Abinand Rangesh, CEO

P: (781) 466-6487

E: Abinand.Rangesh@Tecogen.com