Podiatry Equipment Accessories Market Worth US$ 493.1 Million by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports calculated the size of the global market for podiatry equipment accessories in 2022 to be worth US$ 279.7 million. The market is expected to increase significantly at a sizable revenue CAGR of 6.5% to reach US$ 493.1 million by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for podiatry equipment accessories indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. The instruments and equipment that podiatrists and other foot experts use to identify, treat, and prevent foot conditions are referred to as podiatry equipment accessories.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing number of patients with diabetic foot ulcers and other foot disorders is driving the market revenue share.

The rise in the population's foot health awareness drives market demand.

The demand for personalized items for quality self-care is rapidly increasing market revenue growth.

Podiatry Equipment Accessories Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 279.7 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 493.1 million CAGR 6.5% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Podiatry Equipment Accessories Market:

In March 2022, the innovative Ocelot surgical tool from TendoNova, used in minimally invasive sports medicine, received FDA approval. It can be utilized in orthopedics, sports medicine, pain management, and podiatry for percutaneous tenotomies.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the global market for podiatry equipment accessories include:

NSK Ltd.

FAS Healthcare Ltd.

3M

DJD LLC

Vernacare

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global podiatry equipment accessories market revenue is driven by the frequency of foot diseases such as plantar fasciitis, arthritis, and diabetic foot ulcers, and rising awareness among the population for maintaining good foot health is for maintaining overall health and search for effective solutions.

However, due to the lack of standardization and high expenses, the podiatry equipment accessories market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Products

Based on the products, the nail scissors & nippers segment dominates the global podiatry equipment accessories market with the largest revenue share. These help in cleaning and are essential to preventing the spread of bacteria and illness, as they promote ideal foot health and help reduce the risk of damage.

Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Based on the distribution channel, the retail channels segment dominates the global podiatry equipment accessories market with the largest revenue share. These channels make it easier for clients to receive the necessary products by providing them with access to a choice of podiatry equipment accessories from manufacturers and vendors, as customers may select from a variety of products and services that they offer.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global podiatry equipment accessories market. In North America, where foot disorders are more common, there is a greater demand for accessories for podiatry equipment, contributing to regional revenue growth.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports extensively researched the world market for podiatry equipment accessories. We looked at the basic market traits, important investment spheres, regional growth analytics, revenue during the forecast period, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

PODIATRY EQUIPMENT ACCESSORIES MARKET TOC

