Global Bioprocess Bags Market Report 2023: Rising Outsourcing Activities by CMOs and CROs Drives Growth

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioprocess Bags Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (2D, 3D), By Workflow (Upstream Process, Downstream Process), By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bioprocess bags market size is expected to reach USD 10.21 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 17.14% from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sartorius AG

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Saint Gobain

Corning Incorporated

Entegris

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

PROAnalytics, LLC

CellBios Healthcare And Lifesciences Pvt Ltd.

One of the primary drivers of growth in this market is the growing trend towards personalized medicine. The rising focus on sustainability in the pharmaceutical industry, and the increasing adoption of single-use bioprocessing technologies.



The market is driven by a growing number of biologics and an increase in research and development activities by biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions. There is an increasing trend towards modular manufacturing in the biopharmaceutical industry, wherein manufacturing processes are scaled down into smaller, more flexible units. Bioprocess bags play a crucial role in this trend as they enable the production of smaller batches, reducing waste and increasing efficiency.



Advancement in bioprocess technology has played a significant role in the growth of the market. A major advancement in bioprocess technology is the use of single-use bioreactors, which are designed to be used along with bioprocess bags. These bioreactors are small, more flexible, and easier to use than traditional stainless-steel bioreactors. These offer several benefits, including reduced risk of contamination, increased efficiency, and lower cost.



For instance, in March 2020, Sartorius AG partnered with CanSino Biologics Inc. and the Institute of Bioengineering at the Academy of Military Medical Sciences in China to develop the first vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2. During the clinical trials of this vaccine, Sartorius' BIOSTAT STR single-use bioreactor system was used for the upstream preparation of the recombinant vaccine. The bioreactor system includes an updated BioPAT toolbox for process monitoring and Flexsafe STR integrated single-use bioprocess bags.



Another key advancement is the development of cell and gene therapies, which requires specialized materials and equipment, such as bioprocess bags, to produce and deliver the therapies to patients. For instance, in December 2022, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 27 cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The number is expected to grow in the coming years as there are over 1, 500 ongoing clinical trials for cell and gene therapies registered with ClinicalTrials.gov.



Cell and gene therapies require specialized manufacturing processes, which often involve the use of single-use technologies such as bioprocess bags. These therapies require the use of sterile and controlled environments to produce therapeutic products, and bioprocess bags provide an ideal solution for the storage and transfer of the materials used in the manufacturing process. The growth of the cell and gene therapy market is expected to drive demand for bioprocess bags in the coming years.



However. The potential for leachable and extractable (L&E) compounds to migrate from the bag material into the bioprocess fluid is one of the major concerns related to the market. L&E compounds can be derived from various sources, including bag material, processing aids, and other components used during bag manufacturing.

This has increased regulatory concerns about L&E compounds in relation to bioprocess bags. This has led to increased scrutiny and testing requirements for manufacturers, to ensure the safety and efficacy of bioprocess products for patients.



Bioprocess Bags Market Report Highlights

Based on type. The 2D bioprocess bags segment dominated the market with a share of over 55% in 2022. The market is expected to dominate due to the increasing demand for cost-effective and scalable bioprocessing solutions in the pharmaceutical industry

By workflow. The upstream process held the largest market share of 43.45% in 2022. The use of bioprocess bags in upstream processes is driven by several factors, including flexibility, reduced contamination risk, efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability

The CMO and CRO segment is expected to continue growing lucratively with a CAGR of 18.16% over the forecast period, as the demand for outsourced manufacturing and research services is increasing in the biopharmaceutical industry

North America dominated the global market with a 35.27% share in 2022, due to the increasing demand for biologics and biosimilars, and the trend toward flexible and modular manufacturing

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 20.04% during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing adoption of bioprocessing technologies and the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry in the region

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.2.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1. Increasing demands for biopharmaceuticals

3.3.1.2. Advantages associated with implementation of single-use technology in bio-manufacturing process

3.3.1.3. Rising outsourcing activities by CMOs and CROs

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1. Regulatory concerns due to leachable & extractable

3.4. COVID-19 Impact

3.5. Industry Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2. Macroeconomic Analysis



Chapter 4. Bioprocess Bags Market: Type Business Analysis

4.1. Bioprocess Bags Market: Type Market Share Analysis

4.2. Bioprocess Bags Market Estimates & Forecast, By Type (USD Million)

4.3. 2D Bioprocess Bags

4.3.1. Global 2D Bioprocess Bags Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. 3D Bioprocess Bags

4.4.1. Global 3D Bioprocess Bags Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5. Other Bags & Accessories

4.5.1. Global Other Bags & Accessories Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Bioprocess Bags Market: Workflow Business Analysis

5.1. Bioprocess Bags Market: Workflow Market Share Analysis

5.2. Bioprocess Bags Market Estimates & Forecast, By Workflow (USD Million)

5.3. Upstream Process

5.3.1. Global Upstream Process Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Downstream Process

5.4.1. Global Downstream Process Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5. Process Development

5.5.1. Global Process Development Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Bioprocess Bags Market: End-Use Business Analysis

6.1. Bioprocess Bags Market: End-Use Market Share Analysis

6.2. Bioprocess Bags Market Estimates & Forecast, By End-Use (USD Million)

6.3. Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

6.3.1. Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. CMOs & CROs

6.4.1. Global CMOs & CROs Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5. Academic Research Institutes

6.5.1. Global Research Institutes Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Bioprocess Bags Market: Regional Business Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Strategy Mapping

8.3. Company Profiles/Listing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tc2jpp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment