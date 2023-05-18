World Performance Apparel Product Developments and Innovations Report 2023: Focus on Fabrics, Fibres, Finishes, Footwear, Odour Control, Printing Inks, Smart Clothing, Socks, Wearables and Yarns

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Performance Apparel Markets: Product Developments and Innovations" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides information on the latest developments in fabrics, fibres, finishes, footwear, odour control treatments, printing inks, smart clothing, socks, wearable technology and yarns.

Furthermore, it includes news from the following innovative brands and other organisations: adidas; Asics; Carhartt; Chargeurs Luxury Materials; clim8; Dow; DuPont; HeiQ; HLC Industries; Hologenix; Invista; Nottingham Trent University (NTU); Patagonia; Polartec; Reebok; Schoeller Textil; The Lycra Company; and Unifi.

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

FABRICS

Invista and HLC Industries have collaborated in the development of Cordura TrueLock Fabric in navy blue for use in the manufacture of military, tactical and law enforcement applications

FIBRES

Materials science specialist Hologenix and textured yarns specialist Unifi have collaborated in the development of Repreve fibre which incorporates Celliant technology

FINISHES

Polartec has developed a bio-based finish called Polartec Power Shield which is weather resistant

FOOTWEAR

Asics has developed a tennis shoe which is designed to provide excellent stability and adidas has developed a tennis shoe which is designed to improve pace

Reebok has developed the Nano X3 trainer for lifting and running activities

ODOUR CONTROL TREATMENTS

HeiQ and Patagonia have collaborated in the development of a bio-based treatment called HeiQ Fresh MNT-01 which possesses odour control properties

PRINTING INKS

Dow has developed a silicone screen printing ink which can be used in the manufacture of highly elastic garments

SMART CLOTHING

Workwear manufacturer Carhartt and clim8 have collaborated in the development of a temperature regulating smart vest which incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) technology

SOCKS

The Lycra Company has developed an insulative technology for socks called Thermolite Everyday Warmth

WEARABLE TECHNOLOGY

Researchers at Nottingham Trent University (NTU) have developed an e-textile prototype which is capable of charging electronic devices

YARNS

DuPont has developed a new range of yarns which incorporate Kevlar

Companies Mentioned

adidas

Asics

Carhartt

Chargeurs Luxury Materials

clim8

Dow

DuPont

HeiQ

HLC Industries

Hologenix

Invista

Nottingham Trent University (NTU)

Patagonia

Polartec

Reebok

Schoeller Textil

The Lycra Company

Unifi

