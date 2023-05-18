World Performance Apparel Product Developments and Innovations Report 2023: Focus on Fabrics, Fibres, Finishes, Footwear, Odour Control, Printing Inks, Smart Clothing, Socks, Wearables and Yarns

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Performance Apparel Markets: Product Developments and Innovations" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides information on the latest developments in fabrics, fibres, finishes, footwear, odour control treatments, printing inks, smart clothing, socks, wearable technology and yarns.

Furthermore, it includes news from the following innovative brands and other organisations: adidas; Asics; Carhartt; Chargeurs Luxury Materials; clim8; Dow; DuPont; HeiQ; HLC Industries; Hologenix; Invista; Nottingham Trent University (NTU); Patagonia; Polartec; Reebok; Schoeller Textil; The Lycra Company; and Unifi.

Who should buy this report?

  • Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals
  • Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export
  • Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.
  • Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.
  • Business consultancy firms
  • Textile and clothing trade associations
  • Government trade bodies

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

FABRICS

  • Invista and HLC Industries have collaborated in the development of Cordura TrueLock Fabric in navy blue for use in the manufacture of military, tactical and law enforcement applications

FIBRES

  • Materials science specialist Hologenix and textured yarns specialist Unifi have collaborated in the development of Repreve fibre which incorporates Celliant technology

FINISHES

  • Polartec has developed a bio-based finish called Polartec Power Shield which is weather resistant

FOOTWEAR

  • Asics has developed a tennis shoe which is designed to provide excellent stability and adidas has developed a tennis shoe which is designed to improve pace
  • Reebok has developed the Nano X3 trainer for lifting and running activities

ODOUR CONTROL TREATMENTS

  • HeiQ and Patagonia have collaborated in the development of a bio-based treatment called HeiQ Fresh MNT-01 which possesses odour control properties

PRINTING INKS

  • Dow has developed a silicone screen printing ink which can be used in the manufacture of highly elastic garments

SMART CLOTHING

  • Workwear manufacturer Carhartt and clim8 have collaborated in the development of a temperature regulating smart vest which incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) technology

SOCKS

  • The Lycra Company has developed an insulative technology for socks called Thermolite Everyday Warmth

WEARABLE TECHNOLOGY

  • Researchers at Nottingham Trent University (NTU) have developed an e-textile prototype which is capable of charging electronic devices

YARNS

  • DuPont has developed a new range of yarns which incorporate Kevlar

Companies Mentioned

  • adidas
  • Asics
  • Carhartt
  • Chargeurs Luxury Materials
  • clim8
  • Dow
  • DuPont
  • HeiQ
  • HLC Industries
  • Hologenix
  • Invista
  • Nottingham Trent University (NTU)
  • Patagonia
  • Polartec
  • Reebok
  • Schoeller Textil
  • The Lycra Company
  • Unifi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ok1e14

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Clothing
                            
                            
                                E Textile
                            
                            
                                Performance Apparel
                            
                            
                                Performance Wear
                            
                            
                                Smart Clothing
                            
                            
                                Sock
                            
                            
                                Sportswear
                            
                            
                                Trainers
                            
                            
                                Vest
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data