Global Software Defined Networking Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 21.9%

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Software Defined Networking Market, By End use, By Solutions, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the software defined networking market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Software-defined networking is an ideal application for high bandwidth applications. SDN enables the network to be centrally controlled and programmed using software applications using open API.

By using the SDN in a traditional closed network, an operator can manage the entire network and its associated devices consistently. Software-defined networking is majorly getting adopted across data centers, wide area networks, and the access network.

Furthermore, in the last few years, SDN has evolved into reputable networking technology offered by vendors such as Huawei Technologies, Juniper Networks, NEC Corporation, and IBM.



The growth of software-defined networking is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud computing, growing investment in software-defined networks for capital expenditure and operating expenses, and the rising need for mobility services. For instance, according to the analyst, in the year 2020, globally around 93% of enterprises were using cloud services, and it is expected to grow over the forecast period.



Furthermore, the increasing usage of IoT in conjunction with software defines networking operations is further expected to boost the demand of the SDN Market.



In addition, a lack of standardization in the implementation and utilization of software-defined networking technology is expected to hamper the growth of the Software-Defined Networking market over the forecast period.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1573 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7662 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.8% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Software Defined Networking Market, By End use

Enterprises

Cloud Service Providers

Telecommunications Service Providers

Global Software Defined Networking Market, By Solutions

SDN Switching

SDN Controllers

Cloud Provisioning and Orchestration

Others (Security and Services)

Global Software Defined Networking Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

