Global Stainless Insulated Container Market 2023: Growing Concerns About Food Quality Fuels the Sector

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stainless Insulated Container Market, By Application, By Distribution Channel and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of global stainless insulated container market and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Stainless insulated containers are container that find their applications in food and beverage industry. These are utilized for carrying and storing food in residential or personal use, hotels, restaurant, and other commercial applications. ]These containers are used for keeping food items or beverages at their original temperature for longer time, ensuring the food safety of food & beverage items.

Increasing awareness among the populace about food contamination and growing concerns about food quality is driving growth of the global stainless insulated container market.

Among application, beverages segment held largest revenue share of 65.6% in global stainless insulated container market in 2022. Stainless insulated containers are used to store beverage hot/cold for longer duration. Furthermore, these containers prevent foodborne illness, ensuring the safety of beverages. Therefore, these advantages are predicted to increase demand for stainless insulated container in the near future.



Among regions, in 2022, Asia Pacific held dominant position in the global stainless insulated containers market and contributed revenue share of 35% in the global market. The regional demand is driven by growth of food & beverage industry along with the increasing number of working population in the region.

According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in November 2022, India's food processing sector is a sunrise sector that has gained prominence in recent years. Major processed food products exported from India include processed fruits and juices, pulses, guar gum, groundnuts, milled products, cereals preparations, oil meals and alcoholic beverages. India created history in agriculture and processed food exports by exporting products worth US$ 25.60 billion in FY22.

Export of APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) products stood at US$ 7.4 billion as of April-June 2022, up 31% compared with US$ 5.70 billion over the same period last fiscal, according to the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global stainless insulated container market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global stainless insulated container market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, stainless insulated containers manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global stainless insulated container market

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5055.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9027.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Stainless Insulated Container Market, By Application:

Food

Beverages

Global Stainless Insulated Container Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Online Channels

Convenience Stores

Others

Global Stainless Insulated Container Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

