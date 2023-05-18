Global Stainless Insulated Container Market 2023: Growing Concerns About Food Quality Fuels the Sector

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stainless Insulated Container Market, By Application, By Distribution Channel and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of global stainless insulated container market and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
Stainless insulated containers are container that find their applications in food and beverage industry. These are utilized for carrying and storing food in residential or personal use, hotels, restaurant, and other commercial applications. ]These containers are used for keeping food items or beverages at their original temperature for longer time, ensuring the food safety of food & beverage items.
Increasing awareness among the populace about food contamination and growing concerns about food quality is driving growth of the global stainless insulated container market.
Among application, beverages segment held largest revenue share of 65.6% in global stainless insulated container market in 2022. Stainless insulated containers are used to store beverage hot/cold for longer duration. Furthermore, these containers prevent foodborne illness, ensuring the safety of beverages. Therefore, these advantages are predicted to increase demand for stainless insulated container in the near future.
Among regions, in 2022, Asia Pacific held dominant position in the global stainless insulated containers market and contributed revenue share of 35% in the global market. The regional demand is driven by growth of food & beverage industry along with the increasing number of working population in the region.
According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in November 2022, India's food processing sector is a sunrise sector that has gained prominence in recent years. Major processed food products exported from India include processed fruits and juices, pulses, guar gum, groundnuts, milled products, cereals preparations, oil meals and alcoholic beverages. India created history in agriculture and processed food exports by exporting products worth US$ 25.60 billion in FY22.
Export of APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) products stood at US$ 7.4 billion as of April-June 2022, up 31% compared with US$ 5.70 billion over the same period last fiscal, according to the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$5055.4 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$9027.9 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Stainless Insulated Container Market, By Application:
- Food
- Beverages
Global Stainless Insulated Container Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
- Online Channels
- Convenience Stores
- Others
Global Stainless Insulated Container Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Middle East
- Africa
