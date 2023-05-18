Global Biopharma Buffer Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Aqueous Solutions for Cleaning and Disinfecting Downstream Processing Equipment Drives Growth

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharma Buffer Market, By Type, By Application, By End User, By Buffer Component, By Buffer Preparation, By Material Form, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global biopharma buffer market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
Biological buffers are used in a number of biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes, including monoclonal antibody, gene therapy, vaccine, and tangential flow filtration steps. The chemical components found in these products are sensitive to changes in pH, and thus require buffers to keep the pH within a specified range.
Buffers are formulated with either a conjugate acid or base. The conjugate is chosen based on the type of product to be processed and the process steps that will be performed during its preparation. Typically, these solutions have a stable pH of between 7.0 and 10.0.
The global biopharma buffer market is expected to grow at a high growth rate during the forecast period. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for aqueous solutions for cleaning and disinfecting downstream processing equipment. Moreover, growing research activities related to protein crystallization and cell culture techniques and the use of buffers in drug discovery and development processes are other factors propelling market growth.
However, complexity associated with the preparation of buffer is expected to hamper the market growth.
Key features of the study:
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global biopharma buffer market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Avantor, Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sartorius AG, Corning Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, and Promega Corporation
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global biopharma buffer market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global biopharma buffer market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|158
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$3.44 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.95 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Biopharma Buffer Market, By Type:
- Pre-formulated buffers
- Customized buffers
- Concentrated buffers
- Others
Global Biopharma Buffer Market, By Application:
- Cell Culture
- Purification
- Formulation
Global Biopharma Buffer Market, By End User:
- Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Contract Research Organizations
- Academic & Research Institutes
Global Biopharma Buffer Market, By Buffer Component:
- Amino acids
- Acetic acid
- Phosphate
- Histidine
- Others
Global Biopharma Buffer Market, By Buffer Preparation:
- Liquid
- Powder
Global Biopharma Buffer Market, By Material Form:
- Dry
- Liquid
Global Biopharma Buffer Market, By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
