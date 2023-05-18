Mark DePalma Joins DemandScience as Chief Technology Officer

DANVERS, MA, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandScience, a leading B2B demand generation company that makes marketing and sales easier by enabling organizations to find the right prospects faster and target in-market buyers, today announced that Mark DePalma has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. In his new role, DePalma will oversee product engineering and the company’s data factory.

DePalma brings nearly a decade of senior technology leadership in the B2B data and demand generation industry to DemandScience, including serving as Chief Data Officer and Chief Technology Officer at Spiceworks Ziff Davis, Chief Technology Officer of Aberdeen, and Vice President of Engineering at The Big Willow Inc.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark DePalma to DemandScience. He is an outstanding addition to our high-caliber team,” said Peter Cannone, Chair and CEO of DemandScience. “Mark’s leadership in building and managing technology teams at B2B demand generation organizations and his expertise with complex software development makes him uniquely qualified to lead and manage the expansion of our product offerings, data factory, and generative AI initiatives.”

DePalma’s appointment comes during a time of heightened focus on innovation at DemandScience. So far in 2023 the company has launched:

The DemandScience Live Data Factory of more than 70 million B2B contacts from 1.2 million companies. The LDF uses DemandScience’s proprietary email verification and validation technology, and records are enriched with four different sources of Intent Data covering 7,000 topics and Install Data for 7,000 technologies.

of more than 70 million B2B contacts from 1.2 million companies. The LDF uses DemandScience’s proprietary email verification and validation technology, and records are enriched with four different sources of Intent Data covering 7,000 topics and Install Data for 7,000 technologies. Klarity , the next-generation self-service Sales Intelligence Tool for building, sharing, and saving contact lists. Klarity’s Chrome Extension, easy-to-use interface, and email accuracy makes ‘one-click prospecting’ a reality for sales professionals.

, the next-generation self-service Sales Intelligence Tool for building, sharing, and saving contact lists. Klarity’s Chrome Extension, easy-to-use interface, and email accuracy makes ‘one-click prospecting’ a reality for sales professionals. ReplyForce, the free, easy-to-use email tool for sales and marketing professionals at small and mid-sized organizations. ReplyForce includes 100 free, user-defined contacts every month with customizable templates to help users prospect efficiently, book more meetings, and accelerate growth.

“Like many other people working in the B2B demand gen industry, I’ve watched DemandScience’s impressive growth over the past several years and have admired its product vision and its focus on innovative technology,” said Mark DePalma. “I am very proud to be a member of the DemandScience team and look forward to the exciting work ahead.”

About DemandScience

DemandScience is a leading B2B demand generation company that makes marketing and sales easier by enabling organizations to find the right prospects faster and target in-market buyers. The DemandScience Live Data Factory uses innovative technologies to deliver accurate data with relevant intent signals, helping organizations accelerate the buyers’ journey from top-of-funnel to conversion. Founded in 2012, DemandScience’s products, data and leads benefit more than 1,500 customers worldwide. With offices in 7 countries and 800+ employees, DemandScience is #5 on Fortune Magazine’s list of the best workplaces in advertising & marketing.