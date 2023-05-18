Healthcare Gamification Market to be Worth $3.5 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Healthcare Gamification Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), End User (Consumers, Enterprise), Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-premises) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030,’ the healthcare gamification market is projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period.

Healthcare gamification is utilized in health and wellness applications that deal with disease prevention, self-management, medication adherence, and telehealth programs. Gamification improves patient engagement by making healthcare more fun and interactive. Gamification can also help motivate patients to stick with their treatment plan and take their medication as prescribed. In addition, gamification can promote healthy behaviors and help patients manage their chronic conditions.

Download Free Sample Report Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=2592

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing health consciousness and the growing use of healthcare gamification to empower patients’ health and medical therapy. However, difficulties in sustaining long-term user engagement restrain the growth of this market.

Furthermore, the limited effectiveness of gamification in treating chronic conditions is a major challenge for the players operating in this market. Additionally, the adoption of AI, machine learning, AR & VR in gamification and the increasing availability of smartphones, which enable easy access to healthcare and well-being apps, are some trends in the healthcare gamification market.

The healthcare gamification market is segmented by offering (solutions [health checks, fitness management, medical training, medication management, physical therapy, telemedicine, e-Pharmacy, medical rooms, and others] and services), deployment mode (cloud-based deployments and on-premise deployments), end user (consumers and enterprises), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on offering, the healthcare gamification market is segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment is further segmented into health checks, fitness management, medical training, medication management, physical therapy, telemedicine, e-Pharmacy, medical rooms, and other solutions. In 2023, the solutions segment is expected to account for the larger share of the healthcare gamification market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing availability of smartphones that enables easy access to healthcare and well-being apps. Furthermore, the solutions segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask To Analyst: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=2592

Based on deployment mode, the healthcare gamification market is segmented into cloud-based deployments and on-premises deployments. In 2023, the cloud-based segment is expected to account for the larger share of the healthcare gamification market. This segment's large market share is attributed to the increasing demand for configurable gamification platforms that encourage various end users to use cloud computing technology for gamification.

Furthermore, the cloud-based segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based healthcare gamification solutions have the potential to revolutionize the healthcare industry by making healthcare more accessible, convenient, and engaging for patients and healthcare providers. However, ensuring that these solutions are developed and deployed ethically and securely is important, with patient privacy and safety as top priorities

Based on end user, the healthcare gamification market is segmented into consumers and enterprises. In 2023, the consumers segment is expected to account for the larger share of the healthcare gamification market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing number of health and wellness apps that deal with disease prevention, self-management, medication adherence, and telehealth programs. Furthermore, the consumers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Healthcare gamification aimed at consumers has the potential to be a powerful tool in promoting healthy behaviors and enhancing health outcomes. Individuals are more likely to adopt and sustain healthy habits by making health-related activities more enjoyable and rewarding. These factors significantly contribute to the growing appeal of gamification among consumers.

Quick Buy – Healthcare Gamification Market- Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/54399138

Based on geography, the healthcare gamification market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the healthcare gamification market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The increasing adoption of gamification and the technology-savvy user base drives the demand for healthcare gamification in North America. Game-based patient education programs are also gaining popularity in North America. For example, the Great Cholesterol Challenge is a game-based program designed to educate patients about cholesterol management and healthy lifestyle choices.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market participants in the last three to four years. The key players operating in the healthcare gamification market are Akili Interactive Labs, Inc. (U.S.), Ayogo Health, Inc. (Canada), Schoeneckers, Inc. (U.S.), EveryMove, Inc. (U.S.), Fitbit, Inc.(U.S.), Mambo Solutions Ltd. (U.K.), CogniFit Inc. (U.S.), Mango Health, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), ManagingLife, Inc. (Canada), Rally Health, Inc. (U.S.), Reflexion Health, Inc. (U.S.), Strava, Inc. (U.S.), Nike, Inc. (U.S.), Under Armour, Inc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-gamification-market-2592

Scope of the report :

Healthcare Gamification Market Assessment, by Offering

Solutions Health Checks Fitness Management Medical Training Medication Management Physical Therapy Telemedicine E-Pharmacy Medical Rooms Other Solutions

Services

Healthcare Gamification Market Assessment, by Deployment Mode

Cloud-based Deployments

On-premise Deployments

Healthcare Gamification Market Assessment, by End-user

Consumers

Enterprises

Healthcare Gamification Market Assessment, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Singapore Indonesia Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Israel Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Request Free Sample Report Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=2592

Related Reports:

Gamification Market by Solutions (Engagement and Performance Services, Strategic Services, Consulting and Professional Services), by End-user (Banking, Retail, Government, Education, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Others), by Application (Marketing, Sales, Product Development, Human Resource, Others), by Organization Size(Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), and by Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/gamification-market-research-5015

Online Gaming Market by Model (Free-to-play, Pay-to-play), Genre, Revenue Stream (Media & Broadcasting Rights, Advertisement & Sponsorships, Others), Platform, Streaming (Live Streaming, On-demand Streaming) and Geography—Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/online-gaming-market-5460

Live Streaming Market By Component (Platform, Services), Offering Model (B2B, B2C), Streaming Type (Audio, Video, Game), Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Education, Sports & Gaming, Government, Fitness), and Region - Global Forecast To 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/live-streaming-market-5225

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.