Saputo Inc.: Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

MONTREAL, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – Saputo will release its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on Thursday, June 8, 2023. A press release will be issued after markets close, and a conference call is scheduled on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s results.

The webcast will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

To participate:

Webcast: https://www.gowebcasting.com/12571

Presentation slides will be included in the webcast and can also be accessed in the “Investors” section of Saputo’s website (www.saputo.com), under “Calendar of Events”.

Conference line: 1-800-757-7641

Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time.

Replay of the conference call and webcast presentation

For those unable to join, the webcast presentation will be archived on Saputo’s website (www.saputo.com) in the “Investors” section, under “Calendar of Events”. A replay of the conference call will also be available until Friday, June 16, 2023, 11:59 p.m. (ET) by dialling 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 22027049).

Investor Inquiries

Nicholas Estrela

Director, Investor Relations

1-514-328-3117

Media Inquiries

1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902

media@saputo.com