Clear Aligners Market (Type, Age Group) - Reach $8.7Bn by 2028 at 15.9% CAGR with Polyurethane Plastic Segment Driving Growth During 2021–2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research report on " Clear Aligners Market Size Report, Growth, Share, Trends & Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Distribution Channels and Age”, the global market size is expected to reach USD 8,708.67 million by 2028 from USD 2,430.84 million in 2020. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2021 to 2028.





Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007602





Growth Strategies by the Key Players Operating in the Clear Aligners Market:

March 2019 - Henry Schein One, a joint venture of Henry Schein, Inc., launched Dentrix G7 in Canada, which is the upgraded version of the dental practice management system

October 2019 - Align Technology, Inc. announced a new Invisalign product offering to empower doctors with new tools and technology to better serve the rapidly expanding market for clear aligner treatment, especially with consumers who are looking for more moderate teeth straightening options

April 2020 - SCHEU DENTAL, CA DIGITAL and SMILE DENTAL entered into partnership for digital solutions in dental practices and laboratories.

The global clear aligners market, based on age, is bifurcated into adults and teenagers. The adults segment held a larger share of the market in 2020, whereas the teenagers segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Clear aligners are designed especially for the arrangement of teeth without screws, clasps, or brackets. They are made-up of biocompatible resin splint, and it seems to be transparent. Aligners implement calibrated force to move teeth from one position to another, provoking the body to adapt to bone remodeling. Every set of aligners is an individual 3D-printed teeth model, created to move teeth in the desired position.

The COVID-19 outbreak has been adversely affecting the most of the businesses globally since December 2019. The impact of the outbreak has placed many clear aligner manufacturing companies under pressure due to low sales and disruption in supply chains. As the oral treatments and procedures are directly contacted with patients’ oral fluid, they can create possible risk of infections. Thus, to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and maintain social distance, the dental appointments have been restricted. The scenario is restraining the growth of clear aligners market.

Computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) are the software that helps dentists accomplish complex procedures faster, more effortlessly, and accurately. The CAD/CAM technology helps in constructing and repairing dental veneers, crowns, inlays, onlays, and bridges, from a single block of ceramics that makes the final product more accurate than conventional fabrication methods.





Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Clear Aligners Market Growth Report (2021-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007602





Global Clear Aligners Market Share Report, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 2,430.84 Million in 2020 Market Size Value by USD 8,708.67 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 15.9% from 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 160 No. of Tables 84 No. of Charts & Figures 70 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Distribution Channels, and Age Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Align Technology, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Institut Straumann AG, 3M, Henry Schein, Inc., TP Orthodontics, Inc., DynaFlex, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, SCHEU DENTAL GmbH





Browse key market insights spread across 160 pages with 84 list of tables & 70 list of figures from the report, "Clear Aligners Market Revenue & Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type [Polyurethane Plastic, Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG), and Poly-vinyl Chloride (PVC)], Distribution Channels (Direct Sales, Laboratories, and Others), and Age (Adults and Teenagers)" in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/clear-aligners-market





When using CAD/CAM systems, operators can fabricate restorations from several elements, such as ceramics, metal alloys, and various composites. Also, dental service consumers are becoming more demanding in terms of aesthetics , with a clear notion for a minimum of staying and delaying in the dental offices. CAD/CAM technology for milling of these prostheses in dental laboratories, as well as dental offices, has helped to fulfill the demand of cosmetic dentistry users.

A few of the benefits offered by these systems include user-friendly operations, digital impressions, single-visit treatment, accelerated practice growth, improvement in patient safety, and long-lasting restorations. The CAD/CAM technology offers real-time troubleshooting that decreases the remaking of dental fixtures as the system can notify incorrect bit-offs.

Additionally, CAD/CAM warrants that dental practitioners can place a final and complete recovery in a week. Dentists have found that patients treated using these technologies have not reported side effects. CAD/CAM technology is rapidly being approved in the dental industry as it permits dentists to enhance their services and offer their patients a suitable experience. Thus, the advantages provided by CAD/CAM technology in dentistry are likely to boost the clear aligners market in the coming years.

The prevalence of malocclusion is more in children who are suffering from autism spectrum disorder (ASD) . Posterior crossbite, grown overjet, and adverse maxillary crowding are the most widely diagnosed malocclusion traits in children. As per prevalence, malocclusion is ranked third, after tooth decay and periodontal disease. The rising incidence of malocclusion in the country is among the critical factors for the growth of the global clear aligners market.





Speak To Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00007602





Clear Aligners Market – by Type

Polyurethane Plastic

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)

Poly-vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Clear Aligners Market – by Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Laboratories

Others

Others

Clear Aligners Market – by Age Group

Adults

Teenagers

Clear Aligners Market – by Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East &Africa

South and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of South and Central America



Company Profiles:

Align Technology, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher

Institut Straumann AG

3M

Henry Schein, Inc.

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

DynaFlex

Great Lakes Dental Technologies

SCHEU DENTAL GmbH









Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):

Dental Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Dental Consumables Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Acrylic Teeth Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Teeth Whitening Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: