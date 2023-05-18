Drone Nerds Adds DJI’s Newly Launched Enterprise Drone, the M350 RTK to Product Offerings

Dania Beach, FL, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DJI has announced the launch of its new flagship drone, the Matrice 350. This drone succeeds the standard flagship for enterprise, the M300 RTK.



This drone has powerful waterproof performance, transmission, flight time, obstacle avoidance, night vision, and multiple payload capabilities. Also, it has a new RC and charging station. Limitless capacity to strengthen the commercial drone industry. It uses the optimized 03 Enterprise Transmission System, and can complete missions across longer ranges with great connection. Flight safety took top priority with this design, with new arm-lock features along with a 6-directional sensing system, and a millimeter wave radar to help detect smaller objects, like wiring.



This new enterprise drone also comes with its very own, brand-new remote controller, the DJI RC Plus, which features ergonomic side buttons, and compatibility with the Pilot 2 App.



Additionally, the M350 RTK battery system has been redesigned with hot-swappable batteries that have ready-to-fly and storage modes that are accessed with a single button. The battery cycle has also been increased to 400 charges, reducing the operational cost of the batteries.



To support rescue missions and other nighttime operations, the M350 can leverage the H20 payload series— users can capture target details at various distances using enhanced zoom capabilities, AI spot-check, and leverage live-mission recording leading to more accurate data collection and automated missions.



The M350 also features an integrated night-vision FPV camera; when used with the H20N Starlight Night Vision camera and a thermal camera, users can compare images simultaneously. Using the DJI Flighthub 2, teams can communicate effortlessly by using pinpoints, lines, and surfaces on mapped areas and share across various platforms quickly.

The M350 also supports various flight-route options; by using the DJI L1 and P1, the M350 can quickly survey and map complex structures effortlessly. Like its predecessor, the M350 will continue to support third-party payloads. Additionally, to support organizations with existing M300 fleets, the M350’s batteries, charging station, case, and remote controller can all be used with the M300 RTK.

“Drone Nerds is thrilled to introduce the M350—it comes with several upgrades that will be hugely beneficial to organizations with advanced operations, especially those with missions in harsher climates and environments,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds’ CEO.



For more information on the DJI M350, users can visit enterprise.dronenerds.com , or connect with Drone Nerds by emailing experts@dronenerds.com

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.





