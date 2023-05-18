Global Thermosetting Plastics Market 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $184 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.7%

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermosetting Plastics Market, By Type, By End User Industry, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global thermosetting plastics market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Alchemie Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

BUFA GmbH & Co. KG

Celanese Corporation

Covestro AG

Daicel Corporation

DSM

Eastman Chemical Company

INEOS

Kanoria Chembond Pvt. Ltd

Lanxess AG

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

Nihon Gosei Kako Co. Ltd

Polynt SpA

Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd

Showa Denko KK

Solvay

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd

U-PICA Company Ltd

Thermoplastics are plastic materials that melt into soft, pliable forms and harden when they cool. They are used in a wide variety of applications, including clothing, cookware, appliances, and laboratory equipment. They are also easy to recycle and can be reused and reshaped.

These polymers are formulated through a number of chemical processes. They include condensation polymerization, addition polymerization, and reversible polymerization. These process generate a large variety of different types of thermoplastics.



Market Dynamics:



The growth of thermosetting plastics is expected to remain strong in the future owing to rising construction activities across the world, increased government investment in infrastructure development, and other economic factors.

The market is also expected to gain significant growth in developing countries such as China and India due to their growing population and rapid economic growth. In addition, increasing government initiatives such as Smart Cities Mission and Make in India will further contribute significantly to the market growth during the forecast period.



On the other hand, strict environmental regulations is expected to hamper the market growth.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $127332.15 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $184151.44 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Thermosetting Plastics Market, By Type

Unsaturated Polyesters

Polyurethanes

Phenolic

Epoxy

Amino

Alkyd

Vinyl

Ester

Other Types

Global Thermosetting Plastics Market, By End User Industry

Construction

Adhesive and Sealant

Electronics and Appliances

Automotive

Other End user Industries

Global Thermosetting Plastics Market, Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

