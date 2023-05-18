Global Luxury Travel Market Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of Digital Media Drives Growth

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Travel Market, By Category, By Age Group, By Type, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of global luxury travel market and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023- 2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Abercrombie & Kent USA

Absolute Travel

Inspiring Travel Company

TCS World Travel

TU ELITE

Cox & Kings Ltd.

Travcoa

Micato Safaris

Scott Dunn Ltd.

Kensington Tours Ltd.

Butterfield & Robinson

Luxury travel includes an enhancing experience with a combination of most desirable destinations, luxurious and serene accommodations, convenient commute, and a royal traveling experience. Luxury travel can be categorized into adventure & safari, cruise, rail journey, culinary travelling & shopping, customized & private vacations, and celebration.



Among age group, baby boomers segment held a dominant position in the market in 2022, followed by millennials and generation X segments, owing to increasing disposable income in the age group. These generations have a continuous source of income, as the number of working individuals is continuously increasing.

According to Ministry of Labour and Employment, on 27 Jan 2022, Employment is showing an increasing trend in the selected sectors of the economy: Union Minister for Labour & Employment The estimated employment increases from 3.14 crore of third quarter to 3.18 crore of 4th Quarter Manufacturing sector accounts for the largest percentage of the total number of workers Women far outnumber men among self-employed persons in Financial Services.



Increasing adoption of digital media has simplified the processes related to luxury travel industry. Bookings can be confirmed via online applications or websites, and payments can be made through credit cards, debit cards or any other online mode of payment. Social media platforms are useful for the customers as well as for the vendors. Travellers as well as the vendors constantly keep themselves updated with the latest trends related to the luxury traveling. This is attributed to increasing use of internet, smartphones, laptops, and tablets.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global luxury travel market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Global luxury travel market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, luxury travel manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global luxury travel market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $241.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $440.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Luxury Travel Market, By Category:

Adventure & Safari

Cruise

Rail Journey

Culinary Travelling & Shopping

Customized & Private Vacations

Celebration

Global Luxury Travel Market, By Age Group:

Millennials

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Silver hair

Global Luxury Travel Market, By Type:

Domestic

International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iqu9qt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment