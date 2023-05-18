Warehouse Robotics Market to Surpass USD 10.30 Billion by 2030 Driven by Increasing E-Commerce Industry and Need for Higher Productivity and Efficiency | Report By SNS Insider

Pune, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Market Overview

The Warehouse Robotics Market , as reported by SNS Insider, had a valuation of USD 4.34 billion in 2022. It is projected to attain USD 10.30 billion by 2030, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Report Scope

Warehouse robotics refers to the use of autonomous machines and robots in various aspects of warehouse operations and logistics. These robots are designed to automate and streamline tasks such as material handling, order fulfillment, inventory management, and transportation within a warehouse or distribution center. By leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, computer vision, and sensors, warehouse robotics systems can perform tasks that were traditionally carried out by human workers.

Market Analysis

The rapid expansion of warehouse robotics technology across various industries has emerged as a significant catalyst for warehouse robotics market growth. With its array of benefits, including enhanced speed, precision, process optimization, improved efficiency, and reduced labor costs, this technology has become increasingly sought after by end user verticals. Moreover, the integration of warehouse robotics with sectors such as automotive, electrical & electronics, metal and machinery, chemical, rubber and plastics, as well as food and beverage industries, has further accelerated the market's upward trajectory.

Impact of Recession

While a recession can initially pose challenges to the warehouse robotics market due to a decline in demand and budget constraints, it also presents opportunities for growth. The need for cost efficiency, operational optimization, and adaptability can drive the adoption of robotics solutions in warehouses. Additionally, market consolidation, technological advancements, and government support can contribute to the market's resilience and recovery. As businesses strive to recover from a recession and emerge stronger, warehouse robotics can play a vital role in transforming operations, driving productivity, and ensuring long-term competitiveness.

Key Regional Development

North America's dominance in the warehouse robotics market is underpinned by the presence of major players, a growing number of warehouse operatives, and the widespread adoption of advanced robotic technologies. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised for significant growth due to the increasing number of production facilities, rising demand for automation, and notable economic development. These trends set the stage for a flourishing global market, with both regions playing crucial roles in shaping its trajectory.

Warehouse Robotics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 4.34 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 10.30 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.4% From 2023 to 2030 Key Segments • By Type (Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR), Collaborative Robots, Cylindrical And SCARA Robots, Articulated Robots, Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV), Other)

• By Function (Picking And Placing, Palletizing And De-Palletizing, Transportation, Sorting And Packaging)

• By Payload Capacity (<10>900 Kg)

• By Industry (E-Commerce, Food & Beverage, Electrical & Electronics, Pharmaceutical, Metal & Machinery, Automotive, Chemical, Rubber, And Plastics, Others) Company Profiles ABB Ltd., Kuka, Amazon, Fetch Robotics, Honeywell International, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corp., Yamaha Robotics, Locus Robotics, Omron Corporation and Siemens. Market Drivers • Small and medium-sized businesses are using warehouse robotics more and more (smes).

• Venture capitalist financing has increased

• Growing e-commerce sector.

Key Takeaway from Warehouse Robotics Market Study

The market is undergoing a significant transformation, with the e-commerce segment emerging as the driving force behind its growth. The rise of online shopping and the increasing demand for faster order fulfillment have compelled e-commerce companies to adopt advanced automation solutions, leading to a surge in the implementation of robotics in warehouses.

As the market continues to evolve, the transportation segment is set to lead the way. The increasing demand for e-commerce and last-mile delivery, coupled with the need for greater efficiency, scalability, and safety in warehouse operations, has created a favorable environment for transportation-focused robotics solutions.

Recent Developments Related to Warehouse Robotics Market

Addverb Technologies, a cutting-edge warehouse automation company backed by Reliance, has recently unveiled its state-of-the-art Software Development Centre. This development marks a significant milestone for the company, showcasing its commitment to technological innovation and its dedication to revolutionizing the warehousing industry.

In a bid to further optimize their operations and enhance productivity, global logistics leader DHL has recently announced the addition of 5,000 warehouse robots to their workforce. This strategic move aims to foster collaboration between humans and robots, harnessing the strengths of both to streamline processes and deliver improved efficiency in the fast-paced world of logistics.

