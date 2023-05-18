Global Big Data Healthcare Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $255.8 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 25.3%

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Big Data Healthcare Market, By Component, By Deployment, By Application, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global big data healthcare market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Innovaccer Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Optum Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare (GE Company)

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Big data healthcare refers to collecting, analyzing, and leveraging consumer, patient, physical, and clinical data that is too vast or complex to be understood by traditional means of data processing. Big data analytics has potential to transform health care in the coming years. Therefore, hospitals or healthcare organization worldwide are increasingly adopting big data analytics solutions.



Surge in adoption of big data in the healthcare industry, outbreak of COVID-19 (pandemic), rise in demand for big data solutions, and increase in of adoption EHR (electronic health records) are major factors expected to drive growth of the global big data healthcare market.



For instance, in March 2022, Microsoft launched Azure Health Data Services in the United States. It is a platform as a service (PAAS) designed exclusively to support protected health information (PHI) in the cloud. Moreover, in September 2021, Salesforce Inc. launched Health Cloud 2.0, the technology designed to empower businesses and governments to deliver better health and safety for their employees, customers, and communities.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $52629.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $255885.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.3% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Big Data Healthcare Market, By Component:

Software

Services

Global Big Data Healthcare Market, By Deployment:

On-premise

Cloud based

Global Big Data Healthcare Market, By Application:

Financial Analytics

Clinical Data Analytics

Operational Analytics

Population Health Analytics

Global Big Data Healthcare Market, By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

