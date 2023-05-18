Global Microfiber Synthetic Leather Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Cleaning Cloths Drives Growth

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microfiber Synthetic Leather Market, By Product Type, By Application, And by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global microfiber synthetic leather market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Toray Industries, Inc.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

E-Leather Ltd.

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd.

Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group Co., Ltd.

Clarino (Asahi Kasei Corporation)

San Fang Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Anhui Anli Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Microfiber synthetic leather is a high-quality synthetic leather that is made from nylon and polyurethane (PU) resins. This synthetic is used in a wide variety of end use industries, including apparel, footwear, and automotive. It is the best eco-friendly alternative to real leather and can match or outperform it in many categories. It is a third-generation synthetic, which means it's the most modern and highest-quality artificial leather available.



The global microfiber synthetic leather market is projected to witness a positive growth in the coming years. This growth is attributed to the rising disposable income and changing consumer lifestyles. Furthermore, the market is also expected to grow owing to the growing demand for cleaning cloths.

The rise in the apparel industry will also help the microfiber synthetic leather market to gain substantial market share during this projected period. Additionally, technological advancements in the furniture industry is expected to create opportunities for the microfiber synthetic leather market players in the near future.



On the other hand, high manufacturing cost is expected to hinder the market growth.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $23.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $42.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Microfiber Synthetic Leather Market, By Product Type

Polyurethane (PU) microfiber synthetic leather

Polyamide (PA) microfiber synthetic leather

Microfiber suede

Global Microfiber Synthetic Leather Market, By Application

Automotive

Fashion and accessories

Furniture and upholstery

Sports and leisure

Others (such as aviation, marine, and healthcare)

Global Microfiber Synthetic Leather Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

