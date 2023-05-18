Nurse Call Systems Market (Equipment, Technology) - Reach $3.24Bn by 2027 at 11.5% CAGR with Emergency Medical Alarm Segment Driving Growth During 2020–2027 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research report on " Nurse Call Systems Market Share Report, Size, Trends, Growth & Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Equipment; Technology; Application; End User and Geography”, the global market size is projected to reach USD 3,243.34 million by 2027 which was valued at USD 1,342.70 million in 2019; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027.





Growth Strategies by the Key Players Operating in the Nurse Call Systems Market:

2019 - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Voalte, Inc., a pioneer and leader in real-time, mobile healthcare communications . The acquisition of Voalte accelerates Hill-Rom's leadership in care communications and advances the company's digital and clinical communications platform and capabilities.

2019 - The company announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Sphere3 Consulting. Combined company to deliver an integrated leading-edge patient communication and experience management platform.

2018 - AMETEK, Inc. completed the acquisition of SoundCom Corporation, a leader in the design, integration, installation, and support of clinical workflow and communication systems for healthcare facilities, educational institutions and corporations.

The nurse call systems market is extremely competitive in nature, with a large number of players having a high degree of overall revenue consolidation. Most of the companies operating in the nurse call systems industry are globally present and have a broad distribution and sales network through alliances or registered dealers.





Global Nurse Call Systems Market Share Report, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 1,342.70 Million in 2019 Market Size Value by USD 3,243.34 Million by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 11.5% from 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 201 No. of Tables 111 No. of Charts & Figures 78 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Equipment; Technology; Application; End User and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Ascom Holding AG, Siemens, Honeywell International Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, Austco Healthcare Limited, Hill Rom Services Inc., Intercall Systems, Schrack Seconet AG, Critical Alert Systems, Rauland





Browse key market insights spread across 201 pages with 111 list of tables & 78 list of figures from the report, "Nurse Call Systems Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Equipment (Integrated Communication Systems, Button Systems, Mobile Systems, and Intercom Systems); Technology (Wired Systems and Wireless Systems); Application (Emergency Medical Alarms, Wanderer Control, Workflow Support, and Others); End User (Hospitals, Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Centers, Clinics, and Others) and Geography"





Technological advances have led to upgrade the nurse call systems from basic versions that use red lights for emergency warning and few coded buttons and bells to advanced systems—such as the use of mobile and real-time technology, which has increased connectivity gaps and resulted in effective patient monitoring . Advances in streamlining, customizing contact between patients, nursing staff and caregivers have made it possible to enhance patient satisfaction and increase the quality of care.

Growing need for healthcare services and increasing influx of COVID-19 cases have expanded healthcare infrastructure and increased the demand for better communication systems—such as nurse call systems—for improved communication between physicians, nurses, and patients. The nurse call systems market is anticipated to show strong growth in the US as it is among the worst affected countries. Moreover, the proportion of geriatrics is phenomenally high; thus, accelerating the need for enhanced care. Furthermore, the fatality rate due to the virus is exceptionally high amongst the elderly. As COVID-19 is continuing to spread worldwide, researchers are looking into numerous options for possible treatment, including existing possibilities. For instance, in May 2020, the Food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use of Eko electrocardiogram Low Ejection Fraction Tool and Ascom telecare IP Nurse Call System. This remote call system helps in minimizing the interaction with COVID-19 patients in insulation rooms and the screening device assesses potential underlying cardiac problems in suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients.

The market players are focused on technological advancements and innovative steps to improve the quality and efficacy of nurse call systems. For instance, in January 2019, Rauland launched truly next generation enterprise-wide framework for the Intelligent Nurse Call Solution Responder providing a stable, scalable, and highly accessible solution that generates streamlined clinical workflows enabling hospitals to maximize their patient outcomes.

Driving factors, such as increase in incidence of Alzheimer’s cases, rise in number of assisted living centers, and technological developments in the nurse call systems, are likely to boost the market growth over the years. However, high cost of installation is likely to hinder the market growth.

Nurse Call Systems – Market Segmentation

By Equipment

Integrated Communication Systems

Button Systems

Mobile Systems

Intercom Systems

By Technology

Wired Systems

Wireless Systems

By Application

Emergency Medical Alarms

Wanderer Control

Workflow Support

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Centers

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of South & Central America



Company Profiles:

Ascom Holding AG

Siemens

Honeywell International Inc.

STANLEY Healthcare

Austco Healthcare Limited

Hill Rom Services Inc.

Intercall Systems

Schrack Seconet AG

Critical Alert Systems

Rauland









