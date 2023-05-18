Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Liquid Packaging Cartons from the Food & Beverage Industry Drives Growth

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Packaging Cartons Market, By Product Type, By Material Type, By Opening Type, By Application, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of global liquid packaging cartons market size (US$ Billion and Thousand Tons), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
Global Liquid packaging carton is commonly referred to as beverage cartons, as they are widely used for safe storage and efficient transportation of liquid products. These packaging products are easily available in various shapes, sizes, and designs in the market. They help in enhancing the three shelf-life of the products and ensure minimum wastage during storage and transport.
The global liquid packaging cartons market has witnessed significant growth in recent past years, owing to the rising demand for liquid packaging cartons from the food & beverage industry for dairy and other beverages products. Furthermore, growing investments in research & development in the production of liquid packaging cartons have led to the introduction of products with better durability. This scenario is expected to provide lucrative growth to the global liquid packaging cartons market over the forecast period.
Major players in the global liquid packaging cartons market are increasing their investment in innovative product launchings, research & development, and marketing & promotional activities to capitalize on emerging trends in food & beverages and industrial application. This scenario is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.
Key features of the study:
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players
- It profiles leading players in the global liquid packaging cartons market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, Product Type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global liquid packaging cartons market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, global liquid packaging cartons manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global Liquid Packaging Cartons market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$9.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$15.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market, By Product Type:
- Brick Cartons
- Gable Top Cartons
- Shaped Cartons
- Others
Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market, By Material Type:
- Uncoated Paperboard
- LDPE Coated
- Aluminum
- Others
Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market, By Opening Type:
- Cut Opening
- Straw Hole Opening
- Clip Opening
- Twist Opening
- King Twist Opening
Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market, By Application:
- Dairy Products
- Milk
- Yogurt & Butter Milk
- Juice & Drinks
- Fruit Juice
- Tea
- Coconut Water
- Carbonated Soft Drinks
- Industrial and Institutional
- Others
