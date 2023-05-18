Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Liquid Packaging Cartons from the Food & Beverage Industry Drives Growth

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Packaging Cartons Market, By Product Type, By Material Type, By Opening Type, By Application, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Liquid packaging carton is commonly referred to as beverage cartons, as they are widely used for safe storage and efficient transportation of liquid products. These packaging products are easily available in various shapes, sizes, and designs in the market. They help in enhancing the three shelf-life of the products and ensure minimum wastage during storage and transport.



The global liquid packaging cartons market has witnessed significant growth in recent past years, owing to the rising demand for liquid packaging cartons from the food & beverage industry for dairy and other beverages products. Furthermore, growing investments in research & development in the production of liquid packaging cartons have led to the introduction of products with better durability. This scenario is expected to provide lucrative growth to the global liquid packaging cartons market over the forecast period.



Major players in the global liquid packaging cartons market are increasing their investment in innovative product launchings, research & development, and marketing & promotional activities to capitalize on emerging trends in food & beverages and industrial application. This scenario is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global liquid packaging cartons market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, Product Type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global liquid packaging cartons market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, global liquid packaging cartons manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global Liquid Packaging Cartons market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market, By Product Type:

Brick Cartons

Gable Top Cartons

Shaped Cartons

Others

Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market, By Material Type:

Uncoated Paperboard

LDPE Coated

Aluminum

Others

Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market, By Opening Type:

Cut Opening

Straw Hole Opening

Clip Opening

Twist Opening

King Twist Opening

Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market, By Application:

Dairy Products

Milk

Yogurt & Butter Milk

Juice & Drinks

Fruit Juice

Tea

Coconut Water

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Industrial and Institutional

Others

