Strategic Profile of FORVIA: Sustainability Roadmap, Automotive Initiatives, Strategic Pillars & Imperatives

FORVIA, the seventh-largest automotive supplier in the world
It focuses on how the merger of two separate entities, Faurecia and HELLA, formed FORVIA. We study the history of Faurecia and HELLA in terms of company size, revenue, sales, R&D expenditure, and the location of their offices, factories, and service centers around the globe. The report also includes announcements by Faurecia and HELLA over the years, along with the future sustainability roadmap for FORVIA.
The publishing team analyzes FORVIA products and services, strategic pillars, roadmap to achieve carbon neutrality, and revenue targets by 2025. We also include sales revenue for 2019, 2020, and 2021 data for FORVIA (as a group), HELLA, and Faurecia. In addition, the study details revenue share by segment and region for HELLA and Faurecia for 2021.
By studying FORVIA, the publishing team aims to provide automakers and original equipment manufacturers with insights to enable them to capture opportunities in sustainable automotive development.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the 3 Strategic Imperatives on FORVIA
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Company Overview
- FORVIA Overview
- Faurecia and HELLA Overview
- FORVIA Introduction
- FORVIA Products
- FORVIA Business Groups
- FORVIA Sales Target by Business Group
3. FORVIA HELLA
- HELLA Introduction
- FORVIA HELLA Revenue Share by Segment
- FORVIA HELLA Sales by Region
- FORVIA HELLA Sales by Region and Segment
- FORVIA HELLA Business Segments
- FORVIA HELLA Presence by Region
- FORVIA HELLA Announcements (2012-2022)
- FORVIA HELLA Business Portfolio
- FORVIA HELLA Commitment to the Environment
4. FORVIA Faurecia
- Faurecia Introduction
- FORVIA Faurecia Revenue Share by Segment
- FORVIA Faurecia Sales by Region
- FORVIA Faurecia Sales Share by Customer
- FORVIA Faurecia Presence by Region
- FORVIA Faurecia Announcements (January 2020-May 2022)
- FORVIA Faurecia Aptoide App Store
- FORVIA Faurecia Business Segments
- FORVIA Faurecia Services
- FORVIA Faurecia Solutions for Sustainable Mobility
- FORVIA Faurecia Solutions for Safe, Advanced, and Customized Mobility
5. FORVIA Sustainability Roadmap
- FORVIA Sustainability Roadmap
- FORVIA Sustainability Roadmap: Planet
- FORVIA Sustainability Roadmap: Business
- FORVIA Sustainability Roadmap: People
- FORVIA Strategic Plan for the Future
- FORVIA: SWOT Matrix
- FORVIA: Dynamic SWOT Matrix
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
6. Automotive Initiatives
- FORVIA R&D Capability
- FORVIA Innovation Ecosystem
- Regional Outlook: Probable Manufacturing Plants
- FORVIA Faurecia Cockpit of the Future - Seating System Concept
7. FORVIA Strategic Pillars
- Highlights (March 2021-February 2022)
- Mobility Initiatives
- Safe Mobility
- Sustainable Mobility
- Advanced Mobility
- Customized Mobility
- Customer and Commercial Momentum
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Business Diversification Through Company Mergers
- Growth Opportunity 2: Provide Environment-friendly Solutions for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
- Growth Opportunity 3: Battery Solutions for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
9. List of Exhibits
