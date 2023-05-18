Flash News: OKX Wallet and Ontology Bridge Join Forces to Expand Web3 Ecosystem Accessibility

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto platform by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of May 18, 2023.



OKX Wallet and Ontology Bridge Join Forces to Expand Web3 Ecosystem Accessibility

OKX Wallet has announced its partnership with Ontology Bridge, a cross-chain gateway bridging crypto assets between the Ethereum and Ontology networks.

Through the OKX Wallet plug-in and its Discover Portal, users can connect to Ontology Bridge, allowing them to transfer ONG tokens or bridge their WING, ONT, pETH, pWBTC, pUSDT and pUSDC tokens from Ontology to Ontology Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). With Token Bridge's solution, users have an additional way to participate in EVM applications.

OKX Wallet, powered by multi-party computation (MPC) technology, is a self-custodial and decentralized wallet solution that allows users to maintain full control over their private keys and digital assets. With continuous support for emerging chains, users can interact with decentralized applications (dApps) across various chains without the need to switch wallets. In addition, OKX Wallet's Discover Portal offers insights and access to over 10,000 third-party dApps covering an extensive range of DeFi applications, crypto games and social platforms.

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX’s crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.



OKX’s leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.



OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.



OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.



To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

