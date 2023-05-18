Global Agritourism Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $114.3 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.71%

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agritourism Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global agritourism market size reached US$ 58.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach a value of US$ 114.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.71% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

Agrilys Voyages

Bay Farm Tours

Blackberry Farm LLC

Domiruth PeruTravel

Farm To Farm Tours

Field Farm Tours Ltd

Greenmount Travel

Harvest Fresh Farms

Liberty Hill Farm

Monteillet Fromagerie

Select Holidays

Stita Farm Tours

Willow-Witt Ranch

Agritourism is a commercial enterprise amalgamating agricultural production and processing activities with tourism for the purpose of entertaining and recreation of the tourists. It offers farmers an opportunity to generate additional income and an avenue for direct marketing to consumers.

It also provides communities with the potential to increase their local tax bases. Besides this, it helps preserve agricultural lands and allows states to develop business enterprises. At present, agritourism is gaining immense traction across the globe on account of its ability to revitalize rural economies, educate the public about agriculture, and provide employment opportunities to local residents.



Agritourism Market Trends:



Nowadays, farmers are increasingly adopting agritourism to gain a competitive advantage and capitalize on the uniqueness of their farm and farming lifestyle. This, coupled with the rising focus on rural development, represents one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market.

In addition, agritourism offers different farm activities, such as fishing, harvest festivals, horseback riding, wildlife photography, outdoor farm stays, wagon or sleigh rides, sheep shearing, cooking classes using crops from the farm, guided animal tours, and historical re-enactments. Besides this, there is a considerable increase in the use of farms for events, such as weddings, gatherings, and private parties.

This, in confluence with the rising participation in agritourism activities in numerous countries around the world, is facilitating the growth of the market. Apart from this, tourists fascinated by the rural lifestyle are purchasing authentic farm products and services while visiting the farms. This, along with the rising traction of pick-your-own fruits activity, is projected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global agritourism market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on tourist type, activity, booking channel and sales channel.



Breakup by Tourist Type:

Domestic

International

Breakup by Activity:

On-farm Sales

Outdoor Recreation

Agritainment

Educational Tourism

Accommodations

Others

Breakup by Booking Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Travel Agents

Direct

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global agritourism market in 2022?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global agritourism market during 2023-2028?

3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global agritourism market?

4. What are the key factors driving the global agritourism market?

5. What is the breakup of the global agritourism market based on the tourist type?

6. What is the breakup of the global agritourism market based on the activity?

7. What is the breakup of the global agritourism market based on the sales channel?

8. What are the key regions in the global agritourism market?

9. Who are the key players/companies in the global agritourism market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jb0p1a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.