Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Size More Than Doubles at a Significant CAGR of 11.4% During 2023–2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is flourishing because of increasing investments in R&D activities in genomics and transcriptomics, a surging demand for personalized medicine and targeted therapeutics, and rising adoption of spatial genomics and transcriptomics in drug discovery and development processes.



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market size at USD 199.46 million in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, BlueWeave expects the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market size to grow at a significant CAGR of 11.35% reaching a value of USD 420.67 million by 2029. Major growth drivers for global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market include a rising need for sophisticated tools that can offer accurate and comprehensive insights into gene expression and cellular interactions. The market is projected to continue experiencing substantial expansion in the coming years, driven by the growing demand for personalized treatments and precision medicine. Also, the advancement of single-cell sequencing technologies and the emergence of innovative spatial profiling techniques are projected to be key factors in the market's growth.





Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market – Overview

Global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market refers to the use of advanced technologies that enable the visualization and analysis of gene expression patterns within intact tissues or cells. Spatial genomics and transcriptomics technologies provide high-resolution spatial information on gene expression patterns, allowing researchers to better understand the cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying complex biological processes. These technologies are used in a wide range of applications, including drug discovery, biomarker identification, and disease diagnosis. The market encompasses various products and services related to spatial genomics and transcriptomics, including instruments, reagents, software, and services for data analysis and interpretation.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market

COVID-19 had a dual impact on the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market. On the one hand, the pandemic created a greater sense of urgency around the need for advanced genomics research to help combat the virus and develop effective treatments and vaccines. It drove increased funding and investments in the genomics sector overall, which could have positive spill-over effects for spatial genomics and transcriptomics. However, the pandemic also disrupted research activities and supply chains, which impacted the market growth. Laboratories and research facilities were shut down or operated at reduced capacity due to social distancing measures, which has slowed down the pace of research and development. Additionally, supply chain disruptions led to delays in the delivery of research reagents and other materials, which has further slowed down research activities. However, the market has rebounded after the pandemic, primarily due to the growing recognition of the advantages offered by spatial genomics and transcriptomics, leading to a wider acceptance and adoption of this technology.

Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market – By Application

Based on application, the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is bifurcated into Translational Research and Drug Discovery & Development segments. The translational research segment held a higher share in the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market due to high demand for targeted therapies and personalized medicine. Spatial genomics and transcriptomics technologies offer a more profound understanding of cell spatial arrangements and interactions, making it possible to identify new drug targets and develop therapies. The increasing investment in translational research by governments and private organizations has also boosted this segment's growth. The integration of these technologies into the translational research pipeline has led to the development of new diagnostics, therapeutics, and prognostic tools, further driving the segment's growth.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market include 10x Genomics, Inc., NanoString Technologies, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Spatial Transcriptomics AB, Akoya Biosciences, Inc., ReadCoor, Inc., Seven Bridges Genomics, Inc., Ultivue, Inc., S2 Genomics, Inc., Cartana AB, Zymo Research Corp., RareCyte, Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, and Dolomite Bio Limited. To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Developments

In April 2022 - 10x Genomics, a United States-based biotechnology company, introduced two sample prep kits to expand access to single-cell research.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA) Product/ Service Segmentation Technique, Product Type, Application, End Use, Region Key Players 10x Genomics, Inc., NanoString Technologies, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Spatial Transcriptomics AB, Akoya Biosciences, Inc., ReadCoor, Inc., Seven Bridges Genomics, Inc., Ultivue, Inc., S2 Genomics, Inc., Cartana AB, Zymo Research Corp., RareCyte, Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, Dolomite Bio Limited

By Technique

Spatial Transcriptomics

Spatial Genomics Analysis

By Product Type

Instruments

Consumables

Software

By Application

Translational Research

Drug Discovery & Development

By End Use

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic & Research Institutes

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)







